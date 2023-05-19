One of the great things I get to do in my role as the Director of Placemaking & Tourism for Grow Clinton is to help connect people and resources.
Building collaborations is an important part of keeping our community strong and growing stronger. Whether it’s promoting causes such as the Mac 94.7 Freezing For Food, or participating in the new Connect Clinton County efforts to unite non-profits, or introducing people to the other people who can help them in their cause, this is a meaningful part of my work.
Very often, when I am making those introductions, I like to use the phrase “We are stronger together", because I believe this with all my heart. And it is not only true of collaborations within causes or non-profits. Although we are multiple cities, we each have assets that help the others. When we bring in bus tours, we promote attractions and shopping on both sides of the river.
With the upcoming Tailgate N' Tallboys, the concert is in Clinton but the city of Fulton, Illinois is poised to take on a drastic influx of guests as well. The annual Consignment Crawl event in spring is another great example of the bi-state businesses strengthening each other through promotion and collaboration.
To expand upon that further, I would say that mutual improvement is the responsibility of all citizens in this region. Support your hometown by being positive, participating in your community, and engaging with the communities that surround you.
There are so many good things happening, and you live close enough to partake in all of them! Join an edu-tainment programs at the Windmill Cultural Center or the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center. Go hiking at Eagle Point Park or Heritage Canyon. Explore history at the Camanche Historical Museum, or the Clinton County Historical Society, or the Martin House Museum in Fulton.
Plan to attend Fulton Fall Fest, Riverview Bacon & Brew Fest, Camanche Days, and county fairs in DeWitt and Morrison, Illinois. Every time you cross a river or a city boundary to participate in something nearby, you expand your own world and strengthen this region.
Take an opportunity today to consider how you can benefit the town you live in, as well as the towns nearby. And then invite a friend to join you. We are stronger together.
------
Lesley Webster is Grow Clinton's director of Placemaking & Tourism.
