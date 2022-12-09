We’ll start today with a couple trivia questions. The answers will appear within the article, so read on!
1. The national Great River Road spans both sides of the Mississippi River and runs through how many different states?
2. In the state of Iowa, how many miles long is the Great River Road?
3. What city is at the northernmost point of Iowa’s Great River Road?
4. What important designation did Iowa’s Great River Road receive last year?
In my role as Director of Placemaking & Tourism, I serve on multiple committees that benefit tourism in our region and state. I am on the marketing committee for iTip (Iowa Travel Industries Partners), serve as a director for the Blackhawk Waterways CVB (for the Northwest Illinois regions.) Those are both important roles that I truly enjoy working with. But one of my passions is my work with the Great River Road along the Mississippi River.
Two more of those add-on roles are specific to this. First, I am a Byway Coordinator for the Great River Road. There are 14 Scenic Byways in Iowa, and we have two of them running directly through Clinton: The Great River Road and the Lincoln Highway. As well, I’ve been appointed by Governor Kim Reynolds to serve on the Mississippi River Parkway Commission for the state of Iowa, and within that national organization I am on the Environment Recreation & Agriculture committee.
The Scenic Byway program is a program of the Iowa DOT, and recently they wanted to conduct a sign inventory. As you drive near Second Street or along Riverview Drive, have you noticed the green and white captain’s wheel signs? These are the signs indicating the officially designated roads. Some of them also carry signage identifying the GRR as part of “America’s Byways”. During 2021, eight of the 10 states that house the GRR, (including Iowa and Illinois), received a federal designation as a “Great American Road”, and the signage for that is still being produced. But in the meantime, the D.O.T. needed to know how many GRR signs were in place, and the physical condition of each one.
As the sole Byway representative for GRR, that means that I got to personally drive all 384 miles of the road, from the northern Iowa/Minnesota border at New Albin, Iowa, to the southern end just past Keokuk, Iowa. I used an app provided by the DOT to indicate the location and condition of the signs, and to report any signs that needed to be replaced or repaired. It meant well over 700 miles total, or, as one friend put it, “a lot of windshield time”. It’s a good thing I love road trips!
I had a great time seeing all the nooks and crannies of the Great River Road, and I can confidently confirm that Clinton’s riverfront is indeed the most beautiful of any throughout Iowa! (I think Bellevue’s was probably second, and Sabula’s was pretty interesting too.) I got to see parts of Iowa I hadn’t been to before, and I will admit that northern Iowa was great, and I can’t wait to go see it next fall when the colors will make the bluffs spectacular.
If you’re looking for a fun and fascinating road trip, I highly recommend the Great River Road! You can download a “Byways Passport” from the state of Iowa and check it at locations along the way. Or use Atlas Obscura to find quirky spots to stop (and be sure to add some suggestions to it.) Or just drive the road and stop at all the cool things you see, which is what I highly recommend.
Happy traveling!
Lesley Webster is Grow Clinton's Director of Placemaking & Tourism.
