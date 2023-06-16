What a party!
Thank you to the nearly 200 people who helped us celebrate our first year of successes as a merged organization. A big thanks to Ted and the LumberKings staff. The Stockwells were great. Pix Along the Way captured some great photos for us. We introduced the new officer slate and shared specific successes as an organization and our strategic plan.
You can view these documents on our website by visiting:
Strategic Plan: qrco.de/be2FqX
Accomplishments: qrco.de/be35lC
Slate of Officers: qrco.de/be2PiM
Each year, one of the highlights at the Annual Meeting is recognizing local leaders through various award categories.
Susan Watkins, Outstanding Ambassador, was nominated by Joy Jenson. Sue is at just about every ribboncutting and event. Her positivity and support of the Grow Clinton team is very much appreciated.
Kip Simpson, Community Leader of the Year, was nominated by Jennifer Irvine. Kip drives Big River Packaging with understanding and passion. As Jennifer stated, he also has exceptional communication and leadership skills and gives it his all by building relationships and creating partnerships. She left us with the fact the community of Clinton is extremely lucky to have such an inspiring, cool, fun, and genuine man.
Tom Koester, Outstanding Volunteer, was nominated by his son, Adam Koester. Tom has long volunteered in Clinton. He serves on the Neighborhood Improvement Committee, Historic Preservation Committee, and Knights of Columbus. His main passion has been picking up the reins of Gary Herrity and tirelessly serving to better the Catholic Historical Center.
Carrie Donaire, Manager of the Year, was nominated by Heather Farewell. Heather discussed how Carrie is a woman of high moral value who uses intention to drive results. She is team driven and has really expanded how Citizens First Bank is involved in the community.
Brent Brightman, Small Business Person of the Year, was nominated by Toni Schneider. He is a leader in the Camanche community helping with public safety, serving as a volunteer fireman, serving on the LMI Committee, and serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission. All while growing his coffee business.
We had an amazing response to our call for nominations! Thank you to everyone who took the time to fill out a nomination. Pay attention to all the wonderful things happening around you this year – we look forward to receiving more nominations next year!
Next up on the event list is Grow Clinton’s Annual Golf Outing on July 28. Register by visiting our website: qrco.de/be1LRa
------
Ashley Hatteberg is Grow Clinton's director of Marketing and Event Planning.
