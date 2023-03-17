Here at Grow Clinton we have three primary area of focus: local business growth, economic development and industrial projects, and tourism.
Often people think tourism dollars are only about the hotel room stays or a souvenir purchase, but the economic impact of tourism goes far beyond that.
In 2021, (we’re still waiting on the final 2022 statistics,) visitors spent over $6.1 billion (that’s billion with a B) across the state of Iowa. And in fact, more than $64 million dollars of that was spent in Clinton County! For the same time frame, the state of Illinois reported tourism spending of $32.2 billion! Tourism isn’t just a side-project, it’s an important part of our local economy.
We have several events coming up that have huge potential to be tourism-related economic boosters. Weekends like the March 31-April 1 bi-state “Consignment Crawl, Resale Tour & Retail Shopping Spree” are a perfect example.
Not only will it be a lot of fun and provide great services for our local communities, but it also draws people in from the Quad-Cities, Cedar Rapids, and other areas.
Last year we had 600 tote bags to give away to shoppers, and all of them were distributed. Stores that were part of this event reported excellent participation, and some even had people who “found” their shop for the first time.
This event of course is a great boost for the shops that participate, but the entire cities of Fulton, Illinois and Clinton benefit when shoppers stop for lunch at a restaurant, buy gas and road-trip snacks at the gas station, or catch a glimpse of the windmill/arboretum/riverfront and decide to come back again later.
Several of the participating locations have opened within the last year, and this is a wonderful way to drive traffic to them. This year we have more stores than ever participating, with 37 locations listed on the flyer. We are assembling 800 tote bags to give to shoppers, each of which includes promotional items from stores, coupons, visitor guides, and lots of reasons to come back to the River Cities.
Another tourism event with a huge economic impact is Dutch Days, held every year on the first weekend in May. Months and months of planning go into this event, which involves hundreds of volunteers of all ages and thousands of visitors. Tourism revenue includes vendor fees (many of whom are from out of the area), sales to vendors and local businesses, sales taxes, and even hotel stays. This event has gained recognition from national magazines and travel sites, and has been a wonderful way to get Fulton’s name out into region. If you are a vendor or food truck owner in the River Cities, be sure to reach out to the Dutch Days committee to ensure you can be included!
These are just two of our popular events in the area that we know attract visitors from outside of town. Thank you to every person who gets involved in not only these events but other opportunities, such as the programs at the Windmill Cultural Center, music festivals, public arts, athletic tournaments, and so much more!
------
Lesley Webster is Grow Clinton’s director of Placemaking & Tourism.
