Have you been in a situation where you could use some people to help you out? Are you someone who has volunteered your time to help with something people need you for?
If I’ve learned one thing since starting this position in August it is that volunteering is important! Prior to this position, I can’t recall a situation where I needed to round up volunteers to help me accomplish something. Sure, I’ve needed people to help me move, pick me up at the car mechanic, etc., but I’m talking about larger scale things and let me tell you, my need for volunteers has very much changed now that I’m planning events for Grow Clinton!
On the flip side, I also now realize how important it is that I help others with things they need help with. After all, if I don’t help others, how can I expect them to help me?
I made a goal for myself for 2023 and that was to make myself more available to volunteer my time as I’m able for other community events and organizations. I’ve started fulfilling that goal by helping out at Clinton Community College’s annual B-rrry Scurry event in February – and the best part? It felt good to show up at the college on a Saturday morning and offer help wherever they needed me.
On top of that? I received so many thank yous from several of the race participants for standing by a barricade to ensure that no cars came into the road when runners were present. It was nice to feel appreciated!
I feel very fortunate that I get to work with two different sets of volunteers in the Grow Clinton region. My Ambassadors are locals who help support our ribboncuttings, Biz After 5 events, and more. I am also the chair of a volunteer Marketing & Event Planning committee for Grow Clinton. This committee helps with all planning aspects of our larger events held throughout the year. We brought back the ShamROCK event last Friday – I could not have done this without the help of a few very key committee volunteers that showed up to help – you all know who you are – you are rock stars!
My challenge for you is to find something going on where volunteers are needed and help out. Do it for yourself and do it for the organization!
Ashley Hatteberg is Grow Clinton's director of Marketing and Event Planning.
