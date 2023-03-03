The Clinton Area Showboat Theatre is one of our area’s most fascinating attractions. We have professional actors, a wonderfully unique venue, and of course the Mighty Mississippi as the backdrop. In the world of tourism, I think of the Showboat Theatre as an easy sell. I know that this attraction is one worth traveling for, and so I include it every time I promote a group tour or any other area-wide tourism effort.
But the Showboat is going to need your help!
The pandemic of 2020 was rough on all performing art venues, and our Showboat was no exception. In addition, because our actors are members of the Actors Equity Association, we were required to meet specific Covid-19-related regulations that lingered well into the theater season of 2021. If you attended any of the outdoor productions that summer, you probably remember that our troupe and directors did an amazing job in less than ideal conditions. All that to say, after two rough years of zero to limited income, we were thrilled to have a regular season back for 2022. We were able to meet the financial obligations for that season, but are still focusing efforts to regain what was lost the years prior.
And now we are quickly approaching the 2023 season! We need your participation to “Keep the Boat Afloat”, and to get us back into the black. Great news is, there are many ways to do that.
• Get a trivia team together and join the fun! Show up at the Clinton Moose Lodge at 6pm, (trivia begins at 6:30), and get ready to Trivia! No pre-registration required.
• Purchase a raffle ticket! More than 100 pounds of meat from the Fulton Meat Market PLUS a 7 cubic foot freezer that has been donated by Zirchelbach’s Appliance! Tickets are $20 each of 6 for $100, and can be purchased from Clinton Printing, Mac 94.7, or any CAST Board Member. Drawing will be held March 11 during trivia but you do not need to be present to win.
• Buy your tickets! Season tickets are $120 for all 5 shows (one per show), or you can buy an 8 ticket Flex Pass for $208. The show line up for this summer is tremendous and you won’t want to miss it!
• Tell everyone! Invite your friends and family from out of town. Mention it in your book clubs and social gatherings. Remind people about this fantastic asset and encourage them to make use of it!
• Consider becoming an annual sponsor or make a one time donation. Ask your employer about charitable giving matches. You can get lots of ideas on their website at clintonshowboat.com/support.
Let’s all be part of keeping such an amazing asset afloat in our town! Check out their website at https://www.clintonshowboat.com. And follow Visit Clinton, Iowa and Visit Fulton on Facebook and Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.