The merging of the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and Clinton Regional Development Corporation led to several very positive changes. Services have been streamlined and new roles have been created to effectively activate the core values stated in the Grow Clinton mission.
I have the privilege of serving as Grow Clinton’s director of Member and Community Relations. In my new role, I conduct VALUE Visits. VALUE is an acronym meaning Visit, Acknowledge, Listen, Utilize, and Engage.
In short, I meet with plant managers, human resource professionals, owners and directors of regional businesses and organizations to gain insight regarding their trade. I never would have guessed that I would be given the opportunity to step foot in some of our regional sites let alone have discussions about the disposition of our current economic climate with the people on the frontlines. It may sound daunting, but it’s actually awesome!
During VALUE Visits, I collect data comprised of what community leaders see as our regional challenges and strengths. This information is used by Grow Clinton to provide resources and services best suited to address noted challenges and reinforce our community strengths. Whether I visit with small businesses or large industries, I walk away with a better understanding of and appreciation for what they do, how much they contribute to our economy, and how deeply they care about our surrounding communities.
Camanche, Clinton, and Fulton can take great pride in the fact that our area leaders see our residents as the source of our strengths. We are a region of hard workers, who place a great deal of value on work ethic and pride in product. Like the rest of the nation, workforce is named as a challenge. In our area, the quality of workers is named as a strength. That is what powers us through hard times.
I encourage all businesses and organizations to contact me for a VALUE Visit. Through visiting I learn what people see as the vision for the future of our region and how Grow Clinton can help develop that dream.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.