Members have access to use our conference room. Complete with Wi-Fi and the technology you need to hold a successful meeting. We’ll take care of the heat/air….you just utilize the space as needed.
Do you have a job vacancy? We can help with that in multiple ways! Here are a couple:
• Career Access Program (CAP) – this newly launched program allows job seekers to upload their information and resume to us and we turn around and forward this information out to a list of HR contacts – we bring job seekers to you!
• Post your job at GrowClinton.com – a link to job postings on our website gets shared in our monthly newsletter and individual postings get shared through our social media.
Grow Clinton offers educational opportunities through our Coffee Talk series. This series is aimed to assist our small businesses – we’re kicking this event off again in 2023 with the first session being January 27. Presenter Dillon Franks of SCORE will be discussing programming and customized business counseling for new and existing businesses – register to learn about SCORE and the services they offer for this January 27th event - http://bit.ly/3Wkh04z
And last but certainly not least, let me tell you about the marketing resources and opportunities available to you. From ribbon cuttings to event sponsorships, there really is a lot of bang for your buck when it comes to our marketing opportunities. Member spotlight is an article that we will place in our monthly newsletter highlighting your business – write the article and highlight what you’d like, submit it, and we’ll disseminate it to our list of nearly 1,300 recipients. River City Gold is another popular program we offer – Grow Clinton sells nearly $70,000 of gold each year! This member exclusive is a great way to get people into your business!
And of course, one of our most powerful marketing tools, GrowClinton.com! The best part about our website is that our members have the power to drive all of their business information to it! That’s right. Members are given login credentials to add their business listing to our directory (which receives 40,000 hits per year!). You can also add job postings, events, business bits, hot deals, and more to your profile.
For more information on any of the above Grow Clinton resources or to receive a full list of member benefits, contact our office at 242-5702 or email marketing@growclinton.com
Ashley Hatteberg is Grow Clinton's director of Marketing and Event Planning.
