The Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park is located along U.S. Highway 30, across from the Clinton Municipal Airport. The 350-acre site was created to serve as the sweet spot for future industrial growth within the City of Clinton and Clinton County.
Over the years, several million dollars have been invested in the park, supporting infrastructure improvements, utility enhancements, and grading to flatten the land.
During my tenure serving in an economic development role as part of the former Clinton Regional Development Corporation, now Grow Clinton, I have become the local expert on the site through my response to company requests for information.
When companies determine where to plant their flag, they start by submitting a questionnaire to my office. The 20-page document aims to collect data regarding soil stability, the existence of endangered species, active wetlands, topography, utility placement, right-of-way access, and any environmental impacts such as contaminants. The amount of time and effort that goes into authoring a response leaves me with the ability to tell you where the squirrels have buried the nuts. It is an extensive process and one that requires all hands on deck.
In 2016, the Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park became a certified site through the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA). The certification process took years, as staff contracted with outside agencies to perform site-readiness such as rail access, flood plain maps, Urban Renewal Area plans, and archaeological and geotechnical studies.
So, what does this all mean for our region?
Fast-forward to 2022, and we now find ourselves in a position to attract industrial employers to a community with a site ready to support business with enhanced speed to market through an aggressive permitting process, access to utilities, and three Class I railroads.
Economic development takes time, and the attraction of a new company or the expansion of an existing company does not happen overnight. On average, the Grow Clinton team responds to 25 leads from global companies interested in the park annually. Each response offers our region the opportunity to attract investment, create jobs, and enhance the well-being of our citizens through economic growth.
The success of the Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park will be determined by how many times we step up to the plate. Babe Ruth is the most recognized slugger, with 714 home runs. Those 714 home runs are a result of 8,399 at-bats. At Grow Clinton, we’re not afraid to swing the bat, but it takes patience and a die-hard desire to succeed before you knock one out of the park. However, with the Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park in our arsenal, the bat just got bigger.
For anyone interested in learning more about the Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park, please contact me at asokolovich@growclinton.com or 563-242-5702.
------
Andy Sokolovich is the president & CEO of Grow Clinton.
