Workforce development can be defined as training program initiatives that provide existing and potential workers with the education and skills to complete tasks needed by employers to let the organizations maintain a sustainable and competitive economic environment.
Whether you are looking to switch careers or enhance your skills, there are some great opportunities right here in the Clinton region.
Clinton Community College recently celebrated the grand opening of the new Clinton Career Advancement Center, which is geared toward students of all kinds, specifically providing local high school students with the opportunity to explore nine career pathways and receive college-level credits at no cost to them. This is a fantastic way to save some meaningful time and tuition costs in the future.
Grow Clinton hosted a job fair earlier this month at the Wild Rose Casino with over 30 employers represented and approximately 70 job seekers. We were provided with some great feedback from the event, and we are working to make the next one even better. Be on the lookout for another job fair coming spring 2023.
As you can see from all the above, October has proven to be a very busy month for Grow Clinton. October was also National Manufacturing Month, which allows manufacturers to open their doors to students to showcase the potential of modern manufacturing and foster interest in a manufacturing career.
We are so fortunate to have some of the absolute best manufacturers right here in our backyard. Recently, a group of Clinton High School students visited and toured Custom-Pak in Clinton. We are still coordinating with high school counselors and local companies to schedule tours for our students. If your company is interested in providing student tours, please contact us!
For anyone interested in learning more about providing tours to our students, please contact me at Grow Clinton, sborgeson@growclinton.com or 242-5702.
Stacy Borgeson is Grow Clinton's director of Workforce Development and Talent Attraction.
