We have so many wonderful events and attractions here in the River Cities, and it is important to remember that these things don’t run by themselves.
Nearly every special event and location in the area need volunteers to run smoothly, if at all. If you have a few hours or a few days or even more, you can benefit the people and places you support by donating a little bit of your time. Here are only a few of the places you can volunteer in Clinton, Fulton, and the surrounding areas.
Clinton’s Fourth of July Celebration: Organizers are looking for people to run the carnival games. To volunteer, get on Facebook and message the festival’s page: facebook.com/FourthofJulyClintonIA .
Fulton Windmill: De Immigrant Windmill is a fully functioning mill and uses volunteers to operate it. If you’d like to receive training on how to be a miller, please reach out to them by emailing fultonvolunteermillers@gmail.com.
Heritage Canyon: This beautiful location in Fulton is volunteer run through the Early American Crafters, but you don’t have to do crafts to help them out. They would love to have some people help maintain the buildings and grounds. You can get in touch with them by emailing Carol Fritz at carolfritz60@gmail.com.
United Way of Clinton County, Iowa: This summer they could use help with collecting and organizing of school supplies. You can get more information about this by contacting Andy Green at director@clintonunitedway.org. (And don’t miss the info at the end here about how to donate supplies!)
Andresen Nature Center in Fulton: The center would love to find a volunteer who could help create pathways or landscaping, themed children’s events, and short educational videos, among other things! If nature and education is your thing, reach out to them at andrsennaturecenter@gmail.com or (815) 208-7059.
These are only a few of the really wonderful organizations we have doing great things in the River Cities. If these don’t work for you, look around and see where else you can chip in. Your place of worship, the local schools, the social service agency down the street… there is somewhere that can benefit from exactly what you have to offer.
And don’t forget those school supply collection boxes! You can find boxes and lists of needed products at Walmart and all the Clinton libraries!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.