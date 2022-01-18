As the local blood provider for 126 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, ImpactLife has been reaching out to local media about blood providers’ concern over the state of the blood supply both nationally and within its service region.
It’s important to note that ImpactLife’s service region, while very large, includes Clinton and Jackson counties in Iowa and Whiteside and Carroll counties in Illinois, so the organization is speaking directly to Gateway-area residents as it declares the dire need for blood donations.
ImpactLife officials say that within the their service region, they strive to collect an average of 3,600 donations on a weekly basis. In recent weeks, however, the donation rate has ranged from 2,500 to 2,800 donations per week.
ImpactLife says that because blood products are perishable and must be used for transfusion within a short window of time, they try to have a five-day supply in their inventories to meet anticipated and unanticipated needs. Currently, there is a three-day supply for most blood products and types; there is only a one- to two-day supply of the most critical products of Type O, Type AB and all types of platelets.
In recent weeks, blood centers across the country have reported less than a one-day’s supply of blood of certain critical blood types – a dangerously low level. If the nation’s blood supply does not stabilize soon, life-saving blood may not be available for some patients when it is needed.
Today, the country confronts new challenges as COVID-19 cases surge and winter storms threaten to further disrupt the blood supply. As these concerns compound, blood centers nationwide continue to face a decline in donor turnout, blood drive cancellations, staffing challenges and donor eligibility misinformation.
Yet while the supply has been slowed, the use of blood remains constant at the hospitals served, that is why ImpactLife says it is imperative this trend is reversed. It is urging residents to schedule donations in the days ahead.
ImpactLife also is asking local businesses to encourage their employees, including those working remotely, to find their local blood donation center and schedule an appointment to donate throughout 2022.
To schedule, donors may call ImpactLife at 1-800-747-5401, or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org or via the ImpactLife mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).
So as we observe January’s National Blood Donor Month, we are asking those who can to give blood.
Doing so is essential to maintaining the stability of the nation’s blood supply, and ensuring life-saving medical treatments are available for patients.
