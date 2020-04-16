Are you ready for some good news?
It comes in the form of a Facebook post made Thursday by the Morrison, Illinois School District.
It reads: “Great news! Due to the generous donation of a community couple who received a stimulus check but were not in need of it, all negative lunch account balances in the Morrison School District have been paid off. Almost $1,500 worth! What a great thing for our families during this time. Thank you to this wonderful couple!!”
It’s a piece of good news that really shows the compassion in our communities as we wade through the coronavirus pandemic together – just like reading about Clinton and Camanche’s birthday parades, drive-by events that we featured in Thursday’s Clinton Herald.
Organizers continue to plan back-to-back parades based on requests from families who want to make sure their loved one gets to celebrate a birthday even though they can’t have a party because of social distancing recommendations. Vehicles, sometimes dozens of them, form a line to drive by the house where the birthday boy or girl lives. As they pass by, drivers honk their horns and shout happy birthday wishes out their windows.
It’s a great memory to make.
And then there are the volunteers: the people who are donating their time to put together masks for community residents and businesses who need them. People are helping however they can to make sure people have what they need to stay safe, whether it be by donating fabric or sewing and creating masks.
Food pantry volunteers are keeping shelves stocked and doors open for those in need. Church services are streaming to fill the soul and draw congregants together.
It is a strange world we live in right now. But at the same time, it truly is inspiring to see how our local communities are working together to take care of their neighbors.
