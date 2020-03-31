In the coming days, many of us will be receiving a pandemic-triggered check from the government. What are you going to do with yours? If your job doesn’t exist because of the pandemic or your business has been shuttered, you most likely need this money, but many of the rest of us don’t – so what will we choose to do with it?
Please consider getting this money into the hands of those who really need it – and there are many ways to do that. In Fulton, Illinois alone, here are some ways that my husband, Ron, and I can think of:
- Donations to the Fulton-Thomson Food Pantry: Cash donations go farther than grocery items because the food pantry can purchase food at a better price than we can. The demand on the food pantry is not only likely to grow, but it has also stepped up to work with the Riverbend Ministerial Association to provide sack meals for children on weekends when the schools do not offer such meals. Mail checks to the pantry at Box 244, Fulton IL 61252 or call (815) 589-3671 for more information.
- Donations to the Riverbend Ministerial Association: In addition to helping the food pantry, the RMA administers a program to provide utility and rent assistance to Fulton residents who are struggling. Their budget for this has been rather meager and an infusion right now would certainly help them help your neighbors. Mail checks to: RMA, c/o Presbyterian Church, 311 N. Ninth St., Fulton IL 61252 (If you want your donation to qualify for IRS charitable purposes, make it payable to the church and indicate “RMA Assistance” in the memo field).
- Help Local Businesses with Their Cash Flow: Many local businesses are not allowed to be open and others have seen their business drop off substantially. We can make a huge difference in helping our local shop owners survive this situation if we provide them with some cash flow now. Pick a local business or two and either gift them with some of your government check or buy a gob of gift certificates that you (or others) can use once the business reopens. If you are interested in helping out a particular business, check their website, Facebook page, or try calling them. If you don’t have any luck, let me know and I’ll try to come up with a contact for you.
Support a Special Disaster Fund to Help Our Restaurant and Bar Workers: A special United Way of Whiteside County fund was set up shortly after all our restaurants and bars were shuttered. Its purpose is to give each restaurant/bar worker a $100 gift card to a local food store. If you would like to support this effort, indicate in the check’s memo area to designate your gift for Fulton. Mail your check to: United Way of Whiteside County, Box 806, Sterling IL 61081.
Ron and I are choosing to use 100% of our checks in the above ways. Please join us to whatever extent you can so that this government infusion of money does as much as possible to support everyone in our community who is hurting in some way because of the pandemic.
Connie Koehn,
Fulton, Illinois
