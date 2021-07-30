Governor’s actions prevent Iowans from getting necessary health info, resources
Tuesday, the CDC issued revised guidance concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and masking recommendations. These updates were driven by several factors: new surges in case counts driven by the Delta variant, new scientific understanding of the Delta variant as significantly more contagious, and the unfortunate reality that large swaths of the country have yet to get vaccinated, despite the vaccine being free, readily and locally available, and proven safe and effective. This guidance, designed to prevent another resurgence, has fallen on the willfully deaf ears of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Reynolds has no medical or scientific background. This is not a requirement for office, as a Governor has the Department of Health, State Board of Health, and various other subject matter experts to advise her. However, throughout the ongoing pandemic, Reynolds has repeatedly shunned these organizations, ignored their advice, and cut them out completely for critical policy decisions. Reynolds has attempted to justify these actions, by pushing the burden onto individual Iowans to make the best decisions for themselves and their families. However, Governor Reynolds has also created multiple policies to deny Iowans the necessary information to actually make informed decisions.
Iowa COVID case reporting was reduced from daily to weekly. This means Iowans are dependent on outdated information. By the time Iowans can learn if their county or community is at an elevated risk, it may already by too late. When local outbreaks do occur, Reynolds removed the authority for local governments and schools to enact masking policies. With only one month until schools resume, Iowa is still without a functioning Iowa State Board of Health. Reynolds has refused to fill enough vacant seats for the board to legally meet, effectively denying Iowans another critical resource.
Last week Iowa had several counties rated in the high/elevated transmission category. This week it jumped to over half of Iowa’s 99 counties. Bordering Missouri is among the national hotspots, and southern Illinois is at elevated risk. If current trends hold, Iowa will soon be overcome, as well. Governor Kim Reynolds refuses to acknowledge the risk and reality of the situation. Worse yet, Reynolds refuses to provide Iowans with resources and information needed to protect their families.
Drew Kelley, Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.