Clinton County voters have a wonderful opportunity this November to elect two fine men to county government.
Bill Greenwalt is running for sheriff and Mike Brown is running for a seat on the Board of Supervisors.
Although running on opposite tickets, these two share many of the same traits that make them extremely qualified for the respective positions. Both men have proven their leadership skills in public safety in Clinton — Bill serving as deputy chief of the Clinton Police Department and Mike as a retired chief of the Clinton Fire Department.
Bill Greenwalt has law enforcement in his blood, having grown up with a father who served as a sheriff's deputy. Bill entered the profession at an early age and has advanced throughout his career to his current position. He has experience in many phases of law enforcement and will be an excellent sheriff in Clinton County.
Mike started with the Clinton Fire Department in 1987 and with hard work and dedication, rose through the ranks to become fire marshal and eventually chief of the department. He and his wife, Mary, both share a passion for public service.
Both men have strong ties to the community and Clinton County and will continue their hard work in their new positions. I feel that we are fortunate to have two such qualified candidates, and my wife and I will be splitting our ticket this year to vote for both of these gentlemen.
I encourage you all to take the politics out of this election and vote for two great candidates.
Harvey Evers,
Clinton
