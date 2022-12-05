Twas the night before Xmas, and in each house
A margin too slim, even for a mouse.
What will be proposed and what will be passed
It’s anyone’s guess on how long it might last.
Markets are tossed and turned; any gains are de minimis
For most investors, it is an annus horribilis.
Year over year, what was more is now less
Price/earnings decline, margins are compressed.
The economy moved to inflationary
The Fed saw this as merely transitory.
It changed its mind to data dependent
At 75 basis points, it has become redundant.
On that blessed isle, a passing of the scepter
Her successors are unlikely to surpass her.
Queen Elizabeth has passed into history
The future of royals, that is a mystery.
Closer to home, there were good friends we lost
Advice, opinion and guidance, all at no cost.
When I see a walker on the dike in weather fowl,
Memories come to mind, of our good pal Al.
Not happy with just Tesla and Space X
Elon Musk bought Twitter, wrote a big check.
Open up free speech, pay to verify
A work in progress, he may need to clarify.
We gathered and viewed the January 6 committee
Didn’t see the Nielsen’s, but it was must-watch TV.
The report to be written, bound for all to see.
It will come to an end in January 2023.
Ferentz & Son took a press beating
Offensive scores proved to be fleeting.
Turned it around in conditions so windy
A win is a win, now but one short of Indy.
On Kyiv, on Kherson, on Kharkiv, on Lviv
On Odessa and Mariupol, cities and town, large and small
Ukrainians rise and resist and over achieve
Providing a geographic lesson to one and all.
Russian armies attack with missile and shell.
Now go away, go away, go away all.
Hurricane Ian struck from the west
Nary a creature unruffled, not even their nest
Out of the east next came Nicole
Don’t even get me started on Buffalo.
Covid still with us, another variant
Boosters available, lessening effects of ailment
China has zero tolerance, maintain lockdown
Crimping supply chains and exports outbound.
NASA riding a high wave, so very high
Webb Telescope takes snaps unseen by human eyes.
DART moves an asteroid, it was just a test
Artemis goes to the moon, part of our explorer’s quest.
The news from FTX and others in the land of misfit toys
There came a rumble, and a great deal of noise
Instead of a pocketful of bitcoin, I’m left with a hole
Instead of a fat bankroll, all I got was a lump of charcoal.
As the spirit of the holiday season descends on us
We hurry to make parties, shop and wrap, such a fuss.
It’s hard to understand when I don’t get a toy
You can’t unwrap a gift like hope or health or joy.
Say goodbye to 2022, give it a cheer
Despite everything, glad you were here.
But not just yet, the end is in sight
Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night.
