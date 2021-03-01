Last November’s general election was an almost unqualified success. More Iowans voted than ever before, and more Iowans voted early than ever before, which meant that Iowans who voted on election day were able to get in and out of their polling place quickly.
Here in Iowa, our citizens weren’t forced to spend hours in line in order to exercise their constitutional right to vote. And despite the record turnout, and the record number of Iowans who voted early, we know that there was no substantive voter fraud. Period. That’s what our Republican Secretary of State has told us, that’s what our local county attorneys have told us, and that’s what the complete lack of any evidence to the contrary confirms.
We also know that Iowa’s duly elected county auditors and their employees, along with the thousands of Iowans – our friends, family and neighbors – who served as precinct election officials on election day, worked together to deliver a five-star voting experience to the 1.7 million Iowans who participated in our last election. And they did this in the middle of the pandemic! And there was no fraud!
And yet, this past week every Republican member of the Iowa House and Senate voted yes on Senate File 413, a bill that substantively amends our current election laws – the very laws that facilitated an election with record turnout and no appreciable fraud in the middle of a pandemic – and that will, when signed into law by the Governor, make it harder for many Iowans to vote and make it harder for all of our election officials to do their job. That’s not my opinion, it’s an objective fact.
I’d need 10 columns to adequately discuss all of the problematic provisions in SF413, but I do want to highlight some of the worst things that this bill does:
• Lowers the number of in-person and absentee early voting days from 29 to 20, meaning Iowans have less time to vote and auditors have less time to do their due diligence and to reach out to absentee voters who make mistakes on their ballots.
• Prohibits ballot delivery by anyone who is not in the same household, an immediate family member or a caretaker of the voter. So if your elderly neighbor can’t drive and/or can’t leave her house and has always had you drop her absentee ballot off at the auditor’s office (or drop it in a mailbox at the post office) – if you do that for her next election, you will be committing Election Misconduct in the Third Degree, a crime that carries a sentence of up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $855.
• Invalidates any absentee ballots delivered to the auditor’s office after 8 p.m. on election day – this is a big deal. Under current law, ballots received by the auditor during the three days following the election are counted if the special postal bar code on the ballot’s envelope clearly documents that the ballot was mailed prior to election day. But under SF413, if you drop your absentee ballot in the mail on the Friday before the election and for whatever reason the post office doesn’t get it to the auditor’s office until Wednesday, your vote won’t be counted. In our last election, during the three days following the election Iowa auditors received over 6,000 absentee ballots that had been mailed prior to election day – if that happens again during the next election (and it will) the votes of all of these Iowans won’t count.
• Limits absentee drop boxes to one per county, outside of the county auditor’s office, no matter how big the county or how many registered voters in the county.
• Takes away the county auditors’ authority to designate satellite early voting locations – e.g., during the last election we had one at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office in DeWitt.
• Grants the Secretary of State authority to place “overseers” in county auditor offices during the 60 days before and after an election and to activate local law enforcement officers to ensure that county auditors and other election officials don’t break the law. These provisions are ridiculous and insulting.
• Allows the Secretary of State to impose a fine of up to $10,000 on a county auditor for a “technical violation” – also known as a mistake – committed by either the auditor, his staff, or election poll workers. The bill doesn’t specify if the fine is assessed against the auditor personally or paid out of county property tax revenue.
• Under the bill, if any county auditor, auditor’s employees, or precinct election officials willfully fail to perform a duty set out in law (no matter how small of a duty) or doesn’t properly follow Secretary of State “guidance,” that person commits a Class D felony. The Republicans will tell you that this vindictive provision is necessary because prior to the last election three county auditors blatantly broke the law but that’s just not true – there was a disagreement as to whether the Secretary of State had a right to micromanage the format of the absentee ballot requests these auditors sent out to their registered voters, and ultimately some judges ruled that the auditors’ home rule authority did not trump the Secretary of State’s authority, and so the auditors sent out new absentee ballot requests that complied with the Secretary of State’s guidance. But that doesn’t mean these auditors broke the law (there was no law that said that auditors couldn’t do what these auditors did – hence the disagreement) and it definitely doesn’t mean the auditors did anything criminal.
There’s more, but I think you get the point. Senate File 413 was super fast-tracked through the legislative process and landed on the Governor’s desk eight days after we all saw it for the very first time. I served on the subcommittee for the bill and participated in last Monday’s public hearing on the bill and read every single one of the comments in opposition to the bill – well over a thousand – that Iowans posted on the bill’s public hearing website (there were maybe 30 comments posted in support of SF413). So while I am very familiar with the details of this bill and all of the harmful things it does, due to the ridiculously short vetting period I am 100% sure that some of my colleagues who voted yes on SF413 hadn’t had a chance to read the 30-page bill, and definitely hadn’t had a chance to discuss the bill with their own constituents back home.
And here’s the thing, even if we had a problem with voter fraud in Iowa – which we don’t – giving Iowans fewer days to vote early and fewer places to do it does nothing to combat voter fraud, nor does criminalizing the lady who drops her elderly neighbor’s absentee ballot into a mailbox, nor does invalidating the votes of thousands of Iowans who follow the law and mail their absentee ballots before election day, nor does making our election officials’ already stressful job even more stressful.
None of these provisions do anything other than make it harder for our county auditors to do their job, make it harder for many Iowans to vote, and ensure that at least some legally cast ballots aren’t counted. That’s why I was a no on Senate File 413, and that’s why I’m disappointed and frustrated and kind of astonished that every single Republican in the Iowa General Assembly voted yes.
