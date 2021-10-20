When one is going the wrong direction, often the first step is to stop and turn around. Violent crime is growing out of control in Illinois, and it is past time to turn around.
All the warning signs were there to tell us this was the “wrong way”. For the past several years, I have served on the House Judiciary Criminal Law Committee and had a front-row seat for the antics progressives have pulled in this committee. Time and time again, we have heard the majority party in Illinois tell us that “enhancing penalties does not reduce crime.”
Not only is that narrative false, but the opposite is true. Removing penalties for crimes, increases the rate and intensity of crimes. When bad behavior can be exercised nearly consequence-free, bad behavior increases and is even emboldened. We all know this to be true deep down and it is why we slow down driving in areas we know are closely monitored by law enforcement.
The writing was on the wall that progressives would push too far, too fast. And so, they did in Illinois. The Criminal Justice reform bill passed in January 2021 during the lame-duck session of the 101st General Assembly, sometimes called the “defund or diminish the police” bill, went way too far.
Removing meaningful penalties for many crimes, Democrats also blocked participation in diversion programs utilized by prosecutors and the courts to lend a hand up to participants by providing them with tools to prevent crimes of opportunity and need in the future and modify behaviors to fit societal norms and expectations. A local prosecutor recently discussed with me the problems related to this and the impact on ending the cycle of behaviors which can and should be modified.
I have spent countless hours hearing impassioned testimony in House Committee on these issues from all sides. I join my progressive colleagues in seeing the harms which can be caused by mandatory minimum sentencing and not setting up those that have served their crimes to succeed when released. But to swing the pendulum in such a way that behavior modification is not attempted when crimes are committed does not serve our communities well.
As a member of the House Judiciary Criminal Law Committee, I was flabbergasted this year to hear bill testimony from a Chicago legislator that would expunge gun crimes from criminal records. For progressives to pretend they haven’t made the violence situation worse in Illinois is delusional, at best, if not downright disingenuous.
Bills we pass in Springfield are often not fully thought through and serve to satisfy a certain subset of advocates. I part ways with my colleagues when they fail to see the “root cause” of crime increases are the actions they have taken to remove consequences from bad behavior. When they fail to agree that behaviors must be modified and, sometimes, unlearned.
As Republican spokesperson on the House Restorative Justice Committee and member of the Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force, I fully understand that denying thoughtful legislation to study “root causes” of crimes, giving the judicial branch the tools to help rehabilitate criminals, and giving law enforcement our support to protect our families will continue to be detrimental to our society.
Has Illinois gone too far in your opinion? Please, weigh in with your feedback on these issues by taking my Public Safety survey at RepMcCombie.com.
State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, represents the 71st District in the Illinois House of Representatives.
