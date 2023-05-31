The purpose of Men’s Health Month is to encourage men to take care of themselves.
There are many variables and factors that go into decision-making efforts for health and wellness and for some men, it is not on the top of the list of things to do… or even on the list.
Today, we will pull from the wheel of contributing factors and focus on heavy drinking. First, we should define “heavy drinking”. This occurs when a man consumes 15 or more alcoholic beverages in a week.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, which is now the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, Clinton County’s cause-of-death ranking shows that diseases of the heart are the number one cause of death for men.
The Hopkins medicine report on cardiovascular disease shows heavy drinking is linked to a number of poor health outcomes, including heart disease. Heavy drinking has been found to raise blood pressure as well as contribute to heart failure. In 2021, 618 of male deaths in Iowa were reported to have involved alcohol. It is also estimated that over 97,000 men die from alcohol-related causes annually in the United States.
As we go through all of these data points and begin to yawn, let’s go upstream a little and think like a prevention specialist. Prevention specialists ask ourselves “why”.
Why is this happening here, in Iowa?
Why are men 45 and older doubling their chances of early death due to alcohol?
Cpl. Mike Adney with the Clinton Police Department explained it perfectly in his quote: “I guess one of the biggest issues that we see in the Midwest is that alcohol is an acceptable habit in our community. We are taught from an early age that after hard work you have a beer. If you want to have fellowship, you have alcohol. Our ‘fun’ in most of the smaller communities is going to the bar or a bonfire or any other alcohol-related event. No one bats an eye when Joe from down the street gets an OWI, but if the same fella got caught with heroin or cocaine then he would be shunned by the community.”
The answer in the prevention world is that alcohol is a “social norm”, and like Cpl. Adney mentioned, is socially acceptable and completely normal. In 2020, 113 deaths were due to alcohol impairment with a motor vehicle in Iowa. Yet, not many individuals stigmatize driving while intoxicated. Another fact is that Iowa ranks No. 8 in binge drinking. Again, this appears to not be a topic of concern; in fact, it is something that is often giggled about and sometimes looked at as a challenge.
Substance abuse is on the radar for the Iowa Health Improvement plan under the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services and Healthy Iowans.
Substance abuse is listed in the top three as a priority; however, illicit drugs tend to be looked at as a larger problem. In all reality, 44% of treatment admissions were for alcohol followed by marijuana and methamphetamines. We do not want to cloud the dangers of illicit drugs, but we do want to shed light on the concern for men who drink heavily and their overall health and length of life. We can start by raising awareness in the community.
There are many factors and reasons that a man would drink heavily, such as their mental health, including stress and family life, availability of alcohol, substance use disorders, or other individualized reasons. The Area Substance Abuse Council can help. For more information on treatment and recovery, please call (319) 390-4611 or visit www.asac.us.
One last thought for the men out there: Think before you drink!
