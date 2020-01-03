Each day, whether on the street or through social media, the Clinton Herald newsroom learns of questions that residents have about different facets of life in the Gateway area.
Maybe it’s a question about city services, or about a court case or the process in general, or a history question about Clinton in years past.
Case in point: When New Year’s Eve rolled around, the common question on social media was “Are fireworks legal to shoot off in Clinton?”
Of course, we saw answers ranging from yes, to yes but just around the Fourth of July and New Year’s Day, and no, not ever.
If you said “no, not ever,” you are correct. Yes, you can buy fireworks in the city of Clinton, which is allowed under state law at certain times of the year.
But, you are not allowed to shoot them off in city limits at any time. That is a decision made by the Clinton City Council, and getting caught doing so could land you a ticket and a fine.
But how to get that message out?
On social media, there seems to be an endless supply of answers that veers all over the place on the same thread; inaccurate answers then continue to spread and so, in the end, even the people who were right to begin with are asking themselves if they ever really knew the right answer.
So here is what we want to do.
Have a question? Shoot it to us through our Facebook page, or send to us by email at news@clintonherald.com. If you want, you can call us at 242-7101, Ext. 155 and leave a message.
We will find the factual answer to your question and publish it both in print and online through our column “Ask the Herald,” which we will publish on page A3 on Saturdays.
On page A1 of today’s Clinton Herald we are publishing our interview with new Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion. One of his stated goals is to get credible, accurate information out to Clinton’s residents.
We believe having readers ask us what they want to know is one way we can help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.