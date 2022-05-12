Hawkeye Solar project an opportunity for economic growth
In light of recent events dominating the world headlines, the need for homegrown energy has never been more apparent. Renewable energy is a proven economic driver in our state, and it is time to double down.
Already a national leader in wind energy, Iowa has a unique opportunity to foster new economic development in rural Iowa by leveraging new technology like solar and biogas renewable energy production. Iowa farmers like me care about the land and are always looking for ways to improve the sustainability of our farming operations. Biogas produced from anaerobic digesters and solar energy provide farmers an opportunity to meet sustainability goals while also growing their business and reducing their risk exposure to escalating energy costs.
Just like our state’s abundant agriculture production, renewable energy “crops” allow Iowa to be an energy exporter rather than energy importer. Instead of paying to import resources, we can harness the power of the sun to sell energy on the grid to neighboring states, making solar energy a true cash crop for farmers.
Solar energy and anaerobic digesters are two ways to strategically develop domestically produced renewable energy. This is the patriotic energy approach we need to invest in to hedge against today’s high gas prices and to eliminate dependency on foreign energy sources. Solar energy also helps hedge against fluctuating energy costs for all Iowa ratepayers caused by the ever-changing costs of other sources of energy like natural gas. Anaerobic digesters located on farms provide sustainable, home-grown forms of fertilizer that can be used on our crops and eliminate the need to purchase expensive, synthetic forms of fertilizer.
The Hawkeye Solar project in Clinton County is not only a step toward energy independence, but also an opportunity for economic growth. Like all solar projects, the project is entirely voluntary and also meets or exceeds the zoning requirements detailed in the Clinton County ordinance.
In addition to generating low-cost energy, the project will spur more than $12 million in tax revenue and thousands more in drought-proof income to farmers to offset other uncertainties in agriculture. Fifty percent of the tax revenue will go to the Central DeWitt and Calamus-Wheatland School Districts and the rest will go to the county and townships for infrastructure, emergency services, community colleges, and quality of life benefits.
Solar projects are a benefit, not an impediment, for the agriculture industry. Unlike other projects that require our farmland to be paved over, these projects are temporary. Solar projects preserve the land for the next generation farmer and land can be fully restored to higher quality farmland for the next generation thanks to years of rest and regeneration. Urban sprawl, on the contrary, removes ag land from production permanently.
We need to invest in our Iowa farmers through renewable energy — they are on the front lines of the battle for energy independence. We must continue to harness innovation for a new energy future where farmers lead the way, and the rest of America can follow the blueprint Iowa has created.
Bryan Sievers, Stockton
A loving community does not exile the homeless
A leadership in a community that fails to be hospitable to the homeless demonstrates a failure of imagination. They cannot imagine ways to serve those most in need in our community. Or they are unwilling to see. Either way, this is an imagination problem.
And an imagination problem is rooted in an affections problem. You will never properly care for something you do not love. And you will never love something you are not close to. Just as no one allows an herb garden in their backyard to become a landfill, because they are close to it, a community will not let their most vulnerable waste away if they are truly living in community, if they are truly a membership.
A community that seeks to quarantine its homeless to the outskirts, like a landfill, is a community with disordered and dysfunctional affections. In other words, their heart is in the wrong place. Or worse, a community that nakedly admits to wanting their homeless out of the city all together is demonstrating disdain to their fellow man, image bearers of God with their own unique value and dignity.
Homelessness, like poverty in general, has generational impact. The homeless in our community are often not just some homeless folks. They are uncles, cousins, brothers, sisters, grandfathers, and grandmothers. To exile these folks is to estrange our own kin. Which every human culture from the beginning of time would denounce as the gravest of all hospitality failures. As Jesus’ prodigal son story teaches, just because our sons and daughters are lost, does not mean they cannot be found. And not only can they be found, they can be restored. But they will never be restored unless they are gone after by the Father.
Our city fathers have a decision before them. Will they love the Clinton community well by going after the members who are most in need. Or will they exile the homeless, proving they have no imagination or affection for our lost sons and daughters.
Nick Powell, Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.