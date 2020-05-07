In this time of uncertainty, nonprofits need support. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many face the dual challenges of responding to escalating needs and dealing with economic hardships. To help organizations through this difficult time, the River Bluff Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, is pleased to announce that Great Give Day will take place on Thursday, May 14.
Great Give Day is a 24-hour, online giving event established by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque to celebrate and support area nonprofits and build a stronger community.
Nonprofits in our county need support now more than ever. You don’t have to leave your home to participate in Great Give Day, so we encourage you join the effort at GreatGiveDay.org.
Since 2014, Great Give Day has raised more than $1.7 million for nonprofits across the region. Last year, the campaign collected 2,379 gifts and raised over $243,000 for local nonprofits. More than 20% of gifts were from donors giving to nonprofits they had never supported in the past.
The event is open to all nonprofits with endowment funds at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque or one of its affiliate foundations. This year, 160 nonprofits throughout Allamakee, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones, and Clinton counties will participate.
Community members are invited to visit GreatGiveDay.org to support their favorite participating nonprofits with online donations of $10 or more. Gifts can be made on May 14 or by scheduling now. Gifts will go directly to nonprofits, and all donations must be made online with a credit/debit card or bank account.
Great Give Day donations are 100% tax deductible, and gifts of $50 or more to nonprofits directing donations to their endowment funds are eligible for the generous Endow Iowa 25% State Tax credit. All the participating nonprofits in Clinton are directing gifts to their endowment funds:
• Clinton Area Showboat Theatre.
• Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center.
• River Bluff Community Foundation.
• YWCA Clinton.
• Clinton Public Library.
Throughout the day, nonprofits will compete for additional hourly and grand prizes funded by local sponsors. Community members can view the prize schedule at GreatGiveDay.org to see when donations might help their favorite nonprofits win additional dollars
On May 14, the leaderboard at GreatGiveDay.org will reflect all donations in real time — so donors can track the total amount raised as well as the progress of their favorite organizations. Visitors can search for nonprofits by organization name, ZIP code and category, as well as by whether an organization is directly responding to COVID-19 critical needs.
For more information, visit GreatGiveDay.org, follow the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque on social media (@dbqfoundation), or call the Foundation at (563) 588-2700.
Patti Hoffman,
River Bluff Community Foundation philanthropy coordinator
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.