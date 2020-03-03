The possibility that we could lose our Clinton LumberKings is news we don’t want to hear.
But that’s exactly what has been making the rounds: The MLB has proposed cutting more than a quarter of its 160 affiliates, citing concerns over the quality of facilities, travel and salaries for players. That list of teams contains our L-Kings, and two other Eastern Iowa teams – the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Burlington Bees – and became known as the MLB and the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues began negotiating a minor league agreement to replace the contract expiring after the 2020 season.
In response, some members of Congress have formed a Save Minor League Baseball Task Force, and on page A1 of today’s Clinton Herald we published a story in which Iowa’s two U.S. Senators, Joni Ernst and Charles Grassley, throw their support behind our three Iowa teams in the hope that they are able to remain in place.
We think our readers’ voices should be heard, too. We have created a digital petition, accessible at http://chng.it/4d6cX8GNyz
Supporters also can sign a petition at our Coffee and Conversation that begins at 8 a.m. Thursday at Homer’s Deli in Clinton.
Our goal is to get as many voices as possible behind the campaign to save the LumberKings.
As Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion has said, keeping the LumberKings is one of his top priorities. In addition to tradition, the economic impact the team has on the city is huge.
“Having the players here and the other teams coming in is a huge boost to our economy,” Maddasion says. “When it comes to hotels and restaurants and a lot of other things.”
So come on out to our event, sign the petition either there or online.
Hopefully, together we can make a difference.
