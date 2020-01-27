Last week, which was Week 2 of the legislative session, was full of meetings discussing goals and priorities.
As a member of the Education Committee, I had the opportunity to attended a meeting in the Grimes Building with the director of the Iowa Board of Education. He advocated for his department’s legislative priorities and for the direction that he would like to see the department continue to go after he leaves the department. Director Weise is accepting a position at Drake University in June. The state has benefited greatly from his 8 years of service.
Also, the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Budget Committee heard from the Local Food and Farm Initiative. This organization strives to expand opportunities for economic growth through smaller diversified farms and food systems. They also stressed the need for statewide coordination of these efforts. One suggestion was for the Department of Ag to have a statewide coordinator. This person’s responsibility would be to create a process by which producers and end users could connect.
Another suggestion was for the creation of a grant program to help interested producers get started and create distribution systems on a local basis.
Another goal that this organization has is to create access to healthy, locally grown fresh food to help fight obesity and, specifically, childhood obesity. They stated that 15% of children in Iowa are obese, and by collectivizing state efforts want to provide healthy foods and information to early childhood providers.
They emphasized that in order to meet these goals children must have access to these foods and be educated on the importance of this healthy lifestyle early in their lives. One avenue of achieving this goal that has been successful is through connecting farmers and nutritionists with children. This helps children make connections about why nutritional foods are good for them and where their foods come from. It is important to make connections with local community members on the grassroots level in order for these goals to be achieved.
The organization also stressed the need for these healthy habits to be started at a very young age at home. Resources for parents about how to incorporate healthy foods into children’s diets can be found at the local county Extension office.
Also last week, Rep. Mary Wolfe and I were able to greet students from the Clinton Community College Student Senate who were in Des Moines to attend a forum on student government.
If you have interest in any particular bill or would like to know where it is in the process please contact me and I will do my best to try and keep you up to date. You can also follow bills on the legislative website once you know the bill number at www.legis.iowa.gov.
