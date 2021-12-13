Twas a winter’s night during the pandemic
When tasked with a poem iambic
Avoid debate, divisive issues and political thrills
What follows, I hope, fits the bill.
Twas a month before Christmas
To recall the year and its events canvassed.
Which caused this writer to be startled
Compose in verse and not be garbled.
The LumberKings played in a new league
It ended the stay-at-home fatigue
Different rules, for no good reason
Even with a shorter season.
We’ve had bitcoin, ethereum and diem galore
Ever rising, but we want much more.
Markets rebound and set record highs
This time is different. Old timers just sigh.
A year of supply disruption and shortage of labor
Just as the Fed is beginning to taper
Missing items and empty shelves
Heard of a new strike, this time by elves.
All through the virtual workspace
We cannot meet face to face
Managers focus on their business
Hoping that more revenue soon would surface.
Inflation is in the headlines
It depends on how one defines
The Fed says its transitory
I hope it’s not inflammatory.
Shopping resumed as we opened our purse
Seeing gas prices, some of us cursed.
Incomes rose and savings declined
Pent up demand, I dare to opine.
The River Hawks finish at #2, exciting
In a year otherwise frustrating
The Hawkeyes were fun ranked #2, for awhile
Winning games with their own defensive style.
The Showboat started the year in the park
Waiting for sunset, so the stage goes to dark.
Then moving the venue, returning indoors,
A job well done by cast and crew. Encore!
A variety of vaccines were offered
To curb the Covid-19 monster.
A sore arm and fatigue to reduce herd danger
And give immunity and economy a booster.
Go Doctors, Go Nurses, Go grocery store clerkers
On teachers! On truckers! On all frontline workers
Flatten the curve, bend it down small
Jab away, jab away, vaccinate all.
Headlines carry signs of climate change
With fires, melt and storms, it is certainly strange
Change plans for stuffers for what stockings will hold.
Find something else and eliminate coal.
We finally got our infrastructure week,
To fix the bridges, roads and pot holes in the street.
Debt ceilings and budgets still on hold
Shouldn’t compromise be our goal.
These lines had to rhyme, which was so simple
As no one would mind if I fudged it a little.
Others might struggle to stick to the meter
But the English was good and consider the reader.
Say goodbye to 2021, give it a cheer.
Despite everything, glad you were here.
But not just yet, the end is in sight,
Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night.
David Helscher is a senior vice president and trust officer with Clinton National Bank.
