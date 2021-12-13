David Helscher

David Helscher

Twas a winter’s night during the pandemic

When tasked with a poem iambic

Avoid debate, divisive issues and political thrills

What follows, I hope, fits the bill.

Twas a month before Christmas

To recall the year and its events canvassed.

Which caused this writer to be startled

Compose in verse and not be garbled.

The LumberKings played in a new league

It ended the stay-at-home fatigue

Different rules, for no good reason

Even with a shorter season.

We’ve had bitcoin, ethereum and diem galore

Ever rising, but we want much more.

Markets rebound and set record highs

This time is different. Old timers just sigh.

A year of supply disruption and shortage of labor

Just as the Fed is beginning to taper

Missing items and empty shelves

Heard of a new strike, this time by elves.

All through the virtual workspace

We cannot meet face to face

Managers focus on their business

Hoping that more revenue soon would surface.

Inflation is in the headlines

It depends on how one defines

The Fed says its transitory

I hope it’s not inflammatory.

Shopping resumed as we opened our purse

Seeing gas prices, some of us cursed.

Incomes rose and savings declined

Pent up demand, I dare to opine.

The River Hawks finish at #2, exciting

In a year otherwise frustrating

The Hawkeyes were fun ranked #2, for awhile

Winning games with their own defensive style.

The Showboat started the year in the park

Waiting for sunset, so the stage goes to dark.

Then moving the venue, returning indoors,

A job well done by cast and crew. Encore!

A variety of vaccines were offered

To curb the Covid-19 monster.

A sore arm and fatigue to reduce herd danger

And give immunity and economy a booster.

Go Doctors, Go Nurses, Go grocery store clerkers

On teachers! On truckers! On all frontline workers

Flatten the curve, bend it down small

Jab away, jab away, vaccinate all.

Headlines carry signs of climate change

With fires, melt and storms, it is certainly strange

Change plans for stuffers for what stockings will hold.

Find something else and eliminate coal.

We finally got our infrastructure week,

To fix the bridges, roads and pot holes in the street.

Debt ceilings and budgets still on hold

Shouldn’t compromise be our goal.

These lines had to rhyme, which was so simple

As no one would mind if I fudged it a little.

Others might struggle to stick to the meter

But the English was good and consider the reader.

Say goodbye to 2021, give it a cheer.

Despite everything, glad you were here.

But not just yet, the end is in sight,

Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night.

David Helscher is a senior vice president and trust officer with Clinton National Bank.

