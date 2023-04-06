Financial markets reacted turbulently to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on March 10, followed two days later by the failure of Signature Bank of New York.
With $209 billion in assets and $175 billion in deposits, SVB was the nation’s 16th largest bank and second largest to fail in U.S. history. The news was alarming to savers who worried their own bank accounts could be at risk and investors who feared a wider financial crisis.
To help restore confidence in the U.S. financial system, the federal government pledged to make all depositors whole and to support other banks that might face liquidity issues stemming from the rapid rise in interest rates. These events have drawn new attention to how banks operate and the risk they take to earn money on customer deposits, as well as the government’s role in regulating and supervising bank activities.
In its quest to bring down inflation, the Federal Reserve has raised the benchmark federal funds rate from near zero to more than 4.5% over the past year.
Banks earn money by investing customer deposits, often in relatively safe long-term Treasuries and other government-backed bonds. U.S. Treasury securities are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government as to the timely payment of principal and interest. But as interest rates rise, bonds lose value on the secondary market, which becomes a problem if banks must sell bonds before they mature.
At the end of 2022, U.S. banks had booked about $300 billion in unrealized losses on bonds they planned to hold to maturity. Typically a bank will designate some of its investment assets to hold to maturity and others as available for sale. A bank should manage its balance sheet to produce a reasonable return and also have assets available to meet its customers liquidity needs.
At SVB, poor balance sheet management came into play. As a California bank that catered to technology start-ups, SVB was highly, and knowingly, exposed to weakness in that volatile sector.
As start-up valuations fell and venture capital funds dwindled, withdrawals increased and forced the bank to sell $21 billion in securities at a $1.8 billion loss. More than 90% of customer deposits at SVB were uninsured, which made depositors more likely to panic and pull their money once the bank’s losses came to light. Signature Bank’s challenges were similar in that a large share of customer deposits were uninsured and it was a primary servicer of high-risk cryptocurrency businesses.
Jointly, the U.S. Treasury, the Federal Reserve, and the FDIC guaranteed that depositors of SVB and Signature Bank would have access to all their money. Any resulting FDIC insurance fund losses will be recovered through a special assessment charge to banks. The two banks’ shareholders and unsecured bondholders did not receive any government support. In addition, the Federal Reserve will help banks have enough liquidity, if necessary, to meet depositors’ needs through a new facility called the Bank Term Funding Program. This allows banks to use their government bonds as collateral for one-year loans, providing liquidity without having to sell bonds prematurely.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is an independent agency backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. FDIC insurance is intended to reassure depositors and offer protection in case an insured bank becomes insolvent, is liquidated or experiences other financial difficulties. Most banks in the U.S. are insured by the FDIC, which protects deposits up to $250,000.
If you have multiple accounts at one bank, you might check to see who is listed as the owner(s) of each account, what category it falls into, and whether it overlaps with other categories that might affect the amount that’s covered. Ownership categories consist of individual accounts, joint accounts, retirement accounts, and business accounts, among others.
If your assets aren’t fully insured, you might consider shifting them to increase your coverage. If you are married, for example, you could expand your total coverage at one bank by opening two separate individual accounts in addition to a joint account. A tool on the FDIC’s website (FDIC.gov) can help you estimate the total FDIC coverage on your deposit accounts.
David Helscher is a senior vice president and trust officer with Clinton National Bank.
