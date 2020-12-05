With holiday shopping season now in full swing, it is apparent that things look different than in years past. That probably doesn’t come as a surprise in 2020. Foot traffic in stores has been way down, even on Black Friday, while online sales are booming.
Shopping online is not a new trend, but it has accelerated as the country continues to grapple with the pandemic. As we find new ways to manage our holiday affairs, I think it is worth looking at how we can view these from an investment perspective.
Early in my career, I was fortunate to spend time with Peter Lynch. Mr. Lynch, one of the most renowned mutual fund managers of all time, achieved a great deal of success during his tenure with Fidelity. Of the many lessons I learned from him, there is one that is particularly relevant here, which is invest in what you know.
Mr. Lynch was well known for this philosophy and documented it in his book “One Up on Wall Street”. The key idea is that by paying attention to the trends you see in your everyday life, you can often find good investment opportunities early in their development. He uses the example of liking the coffee at a donut chain, assuming other people also like the coffee, and noting that the shops always seemed busy as an impetus to explore the company further. That led to one of the most successful investments of his career.
Obviously buying the stocks of the biggest e-commerce companies is not a novel idea. E-commerce sales as a share of total retail have risen from about 4.5% percent in 2011 to about 11.5% percent in 2019. In 2020, that number has shot up to nearly 14%. Even at that level, there is a still a lot of opportunity in the space.
The current leaders will continue to be successful, but we can look around to see new trends forming. Where are your friends and family buying from that may not yet be a household name? An interesting area on this front are marketplaces: platforms where buyers can go to a single site and shop from among many individual sellers.
Other areas of opportunity are retailers that find ways to sell things online that weren’t common before or have novel business models. The year 2020 has seen a lot more interest in buying major items like houses and cars online, things that have traditionally required a physical presence. Apparel has been notoriously tricky online due to issues such as fit and the ability to return items when minds change.
There are also strong brands that have been able to shift more of their sales online directly to consumers, relying less on physical stores and retailers in general. Companies that can do this well will increase their margins by developing closer relationships with their customers as well as capturing more value for themselves instead of selling to retailers at wholesale prices.
Then there are indirect ways that this shift might impact your investments. Consider all of the physical retail space that has been shuttered as companies reduce the number of stores they operate and trim the square footage of the stores they retain. Also consider the warehouses and fulfillment centers that will still need to be built to manage the increasing volume of online sales. Think about the logistics and shipping companies needed to get product from manufacturer to home. The last mile, as the final stretch from distribution hub to customers’ homes is called, has been a major hurdle and heavy cost for many companies.
As you can see, there are tremendous opportunities if we start looking at things through an investing lens. There are also many ways to implement these ideas once they have been formed. Of course, individual stocks can be purchased, but there are many investment vehicles now that can focus quite granularly on specific themes and own baskets of companies involved with that theme.
While I have focused here on the shift in shopping behavior, all sectors and industries go through major change periodically. The point I want to get across is to pay attention to what is going on around you. While you don’t want to jump at every fad that comes along, you would be wise to try to recognize when things have changed for good and make sure your investments reflect those changes.
