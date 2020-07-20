My name is Phyllis Kist. My husband, the late Dr. Richard Kist, and I have lived on Ninth Avenue North since 1969. Previously, we lived at 728 Fifth Ave. South. We moved to Ninth Avenue North in 1969 for the cul-de-sac, quiet street, and with a growing family, needed more space.
We have raised four kids on this block. We watched our children and others' grow up on this street, riding bikes, having block parties and just enjoying the privacy of this cul-de-sac. It was safe, as everyone knew everyone's children and were careful when entering and leaving the street.
The residents of Ninth Avenue North, as well as residents on Eighth Avenue North and North 11th Street, were surprised to hear and see the development move forward without notice to residents, which is by city ordinance.
The impact of this development will remove habitat for wildlife, create water runoff problems and increase traffic on Ninth Avenue North. The last point was noted by the city planner and Clinton's attorney. The city has done no traffic studies, which they could do on Springdale Drive, as well as North 11th Street at the entrance to Ninth Avenue North. Existing infrastructure would have to be developed to include drainage and sewer concerns. Ninth Avenue North itself has recently had concrete work done, within the past two years, and the entire street has sunk, as evidenced by multiple scars from the repairs over the years. With the development, we can anticipate more problems.
From an administrative perspective, I am disheartened that the city did not inform the residents of this pending development. I get my news from the paper, TV or radio. It appears the city is trying to shove this project through because it wants to capture new revenue from this development.
There appears to be misrepresentation. On the signage on Springdale Drive it states "30 new home sites" but on the preliminary plot presented, it showed 62 units. Double what the Realtor signage is marketing. What is the truth?
It is stated by the developer that the houses will be in the price range of $350,000 to $400,000. This price range was met with skepticism by many. This outrageous pricing quote is just another example of questionable honesty of what's going to be developed and why we are against it. Most lot sizes are at 60 feet frontage, Would someone honestly pay that much for such a small piece of land?
It was mentioned they need Ninth Avenue North to be compliant with international fire regulations to have two entrances into each development. What about Cragmor Drive or Valley Oaks? They only have one entrance. I guess from the city's perspective it appears that money speaks louder than the stakeholders' rights. It was suggested by Jason Craft, city planner, that they may have to implement calendar parking or even annex some of the current residents' front yards to widen the streets. This is all unacceptable.
The residents' perspective is the city is inconveniencing the neighborhood for the sake of the taxable revenue from the housing units. The city or developer should have known about the lack of space connecting the two streets.
In closing, progress moves forward. I doubt a little old lady of 89 years, who doesn't use the internet, will impact the development, but to Clintonians: Keep an eye on your neighborhood, or your green spaces, as the city appears to be desperate to generate revenue at all costs.
Phyllis Kist,
Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.