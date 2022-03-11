During this session, I floor managed a bill increasing the acreage limit on industrial hemp that can be grown in the state.
HF 2380 increased the limit on hemp acreage from 40 acres to 320 acres per producer. The original idea behind this concept was to diversify the crop options in the state.
Currently, the prices of corn and soybeans are at record-level highs. However, we know that what goes up must come down, and eventually we will see these prices drop. It might be more conducive to look at other crops at that time, but it is important to look forward to the future and prepare the groundwork now for problems we might face.
We want to be proactive in allowing for this to be an option before we run into an issue where farmers are held up from expanding their hemp crops because of past legislation. It also would not be a bad idea for some farmers to add another crop into their rotation.
Industrial hemp has a multitude of uses that can be incorporated right here in Iowa. Hemp has been used in composite deck boards for outside patios. The boards that are created from hemp are often stronger, more durable, and more easily recyclable than normal wood decking. Other uses include rope, fuel, oil, and fiber that can be incorporated into almost any building trade use.
On a broader scale, interestingly enough, the famous car company Ferrari uses hemp fiber in the bodywork of some of their sports cars. Once the cannabinoids have been stripped from the plant, industrial hemp has a variety of uses, and I am excited to see these opportunities open up for Iowa farmers. The subcommittee meetings that we have had over this bill have taught me a lot about the use and potential of increased hemp farming in the state. Now with this bill, maybe we can see Iowa become a leader in this area, with plenty of room for growth.
As always, please reach out with questions/concerns at Norlin.Mommsen@legis.iowa.gov, or by phone at (563) 357-9826 or (515) 281-3221.
State Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, represents District 97 in the Iowa House of Representatives.
