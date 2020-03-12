The high cost of childcare is often a major problem for many families struggling to get by. Oftentimes, one parent is forced to stay at home and take care of children, not by choice but due to the unaffordable costs of day care. This forces many Iowans out of the workforce at a time when businesses are struggling to find more employees.
Iowa’s job creators recognize that a lack of affordable childcare is an issue that hurts families’ pocketbooks and holds back our economy. In several communities around the state, local leaders and businesses have worked together to form public-private-partnerships to offer day care to employees and families in the community. These partnerships have seen great success, which is why the House has introduced several pieces of legislation to build on these efforts and incentivize local businesses to offer childcare to employees and their communities.
One of the biggest barriers that parents often face is finding available childcare in their area. This week the House has passed legislation that will increase childcare assistance rates to encourage providers to participate in the program, create additional slots for children, and increase access to affordable childcare.
A final piece of the House childcare package addresses the “cliff effect” that many families face. The cliff effect occurs when an individual is stuck in welfare dependency and is limited in their ability to take a raise or promotion at work for fear of losing their benefits.
The House developed and passed a plan that helps reduce the impact of the cliff effect by providing Iowans with an off-ramp, so benefits aren’t removed all at once. This plan will allow Iowans to advance in their careers while gradually easing their way off government programs and towards self-sufficiency.
Also, this week I had the opportunity to welcome a delegation of constituents to the Capitol for Clinton County Day on the Hill. Mayor Don Thiltgen offered the morning prayer and his grandson led us in the pledge of allegiance.
Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, represents District 97 in the Iowa House of Representatives.
