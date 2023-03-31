This week at the Capitol is the second funnel week. Similar to the first funnel, this is a deadline for bills passed out of the House or Senate to be voted out of the opposite chambers committee for them to still be “alive.”
However, this does not include the Ways & Means and Appropriations committees in both chambers, which are “funnel proof.” Those two committees are somewhat unaffected by both funnel dates. Stay up to date with what bills are passed and where they are in the process at https://www.legis.iowa.gov/
This week, the House passed a bill to cap noneconomic damages from a commercial motor vehicle accident at $5 million per individual. Noneconomic damages are those that can’t be calculated, such as pain, suffering, and/or emotional damage. This does not affect the economic damages that a trucking company could be liable for. This is a good piece of legislation that brought both parties, and several groups, together to get done. The goal of this bill overall is to stabilize insurance costs for commercial motor companies.
The liability cap that was agreed to does come with exceptions. Caps shall not apply if there is proof that the accident involved any of the following:
• Operating with a blood alcohol concentration of .04 or more.
• Operating under the influence of drugs.
• A felony involving the use of the vehicle.
• Reckless driving.
• And a few other exceptions that would implicate the driver/trucking company of negligence vs. the situation being a true accident.
Fun Fact: Did you know that the sequel to the famous movie "Twister" – "Twister 2" – has many scenes that are currently being filmed right here in Iowa? Perfect place for such a story. Such cities include Ames, Ankeny, and right outside Bettendorf!
Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R–DeWitt, represents District 70 in the Iowa House of Representatives.
