House File 712 passed the Iowa House this week with bipartisan support and provides for a child care incentive for developers to construct more child care centers. The bill creates a workforce child care facility tax credit for the developer of a new or rehabilitated child care facility. This includes both income tax credits and sales and use tax refunds. The tax credit is not refundable but is transferable. The program cap is $3 million annually.
House File 712 provides that to qualify for a tax credit a project must include at least one of the following:
• Construction of a new child care facility or
• Rehabilitation, repair, or redevelopment of an existing structure to be used as a child care facility.
The bill provides that a developer seeking a workforce child care facility tax credit must apply to IEDA. IEDA will prescribe the application process by rule; however, the application must include:
• A resolution in support of the child care facility by the community where it will be located and
• Documentation of local matching funds pledged for the facility equal to at least $50,000, or in the case of a small-city, $25,000 (could be cash, tax abatement, etc).
House File 712 also provides that applications will be reviewed and scored competitively and that an awarded project must be completed within three years. The bill provides that a developer is allowed a tax incentive of up to $200,000 per project. The tax credit amount can be no more than 10 percent of the project cost for big cities and no more than 20 percent for small cities. The tax credit can be carried forward for five years. The overall tax credit program is capped at $3 million per fiscal year with at least 60 percent going to small cities.
You can also follow bills on the legislative website, once you know the bill number, at www.legis.iowa.gov.
Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, represents District 97 in the Iowa House of Representatives.
