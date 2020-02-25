The legislature’s first funnel was last week, which means our focus has been narrowed to bills that have a better chance of being debated on the floor and signed into law.
What is the funnel? It’s a deadline when House bills are required to pass at least one House committee to remain eligible for discussion and vice versa for the Senate. If a bill fails to advance through a committee, it is considered “dead” for the session and is tabled. Oftentimes, a bill is not moved forward because it lacks support or needs improvement over the interim. The funnel does not apply to Appropriations or Ways & Means bills.
Several legislative priorities remain alive following the first funnel including:
Child Care Access and Affordability
(House Files 2041, 2083, 2171, 2175, 2270, 2271, and 2424)
The House has introduced a wide-ranging package of legislation this session to improve access to affordable child care for families. Several committees have advanced common sense solutions to make child care more affordable for families, increase access to providers, incentivize employers to offer and expand child care to their employees, and address the “cliff effect” by easing Iowans off of government child care assistance programs.
World-Class Schools
(House File 2243 and 2245 and House Study Bill 598)
In addition to providing Iowa’s K-12 schools with record investment this year, the House has been looking for additional ways to make our schools better for students, teachers, and parents. Building on previous efforts, lawmakers continued to bring down rural school transportation costs and reduce per pupil inequity by an additional $10 per student this session. Members from both parties have also worked together on legislation to help educators deal with disruptive behavior in the classroom to keep students and staff safe as well as get students the support they need.
Rural Emergency Medical Services
(House Files 2224, 2280, and 2434)
One of the most basic functions of government is ensuring citizens have the ability to call for help when its necessary. Legislation passed through committee this year gives counties the ability to make long-term investment in EMS programs and infrastructure while also proposing additional funding to local EMS. Additionally, with many towns relying on volunteer fire and EMS departments, the House wants to ensure that small communities are able to attract qualified individuals.
If you have interest in any particular bill or would like to know where it is in the process, please contact me and I will do my best to try and keep you up to date. You can also follow bills on the legislative website once you know the bill number at www.legis.iowa.gov.
