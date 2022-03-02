Iowa House Republicans are marketing House File 2545 as a bill that simply prohibits private employers from inquiring into an employee’s vaccine status and from “punishing” employees (by requiring them to wear a mask) who refuse to be vaccinated.
But HF2545 prohibits much more than just vaccines — it prohibits any business and any government entity from inquiring into anyone’s medical treatment status and from withholding any “privileges, transportation or freedom of movement” based on medical treatment status.
This overly broad language is extremely problematic for a whole host of reasons, including but definitely not limited to the fact that if HF2545 is enacted, our Department of Corrections and our judges will no longer be able to enforce laws that:
- require counseling and/or medication for individuals convicted of crimes that involve addiction or mental illness.
- require sexual predators to participate in treatment that reduces the risk of reoffending.
- require people convicted of OWI offenses to complete recommended substance abuse treatment as a condition of restoration of driving privileges.
Psych meds and substance abuse treatment: A majority of incarcerated Iowans have been diagnosed with one or more mental disorders which, if left untreated, can contribute to conduct that lands people in prison. Substance abuse also fuels a wide range of crime, since many addicts steal to support their habits and engage in risky and sometimes violent behavior while under the influence.
Currently, the DOC can withhold parole and earned time from incarcerated people who refuse needed psychiatric and/or substance abuse treatment, and refusing outpatient treatment can be grounds for revocation of probation or parole. But if HF2545 is enacted, the DOC will be prohibited from withholding earned time/parole or reincarcerating a person who refuses treatment, because any such sanction constitutes “withholding freedom of movement based on medical treatment status” — and that’s illegal under HF2545.
If incarcerated Iowans who desperately need substance abuse and/or mental health treatment can refuse to participate in that treatment with no consequences, many of them will do just that. And that’s a problem for all of us, since people who need this help but don’t get it are more likely to commit new crimes and create new victims once they return to the community.
Sex Offender Treatment: People convicted of sex crimes are required to participate in a Sex Offender Treatment Program while in prison to reduce the risk of re-offending once they are released back into the community. Sex offenders who refuse treatment aren’t eligible for parole and lose all earned time, and if they continue to refuse treatment after being released from prison they’re sent back to prison. While most people convicted of sex offenses are not dangerous predators, some are — and if HF2545 is enacted, the fact that a dangerous sexual predator refuses to participate in sex offender treatment will no longer be valid grounds to take away earned time or deny parole.
Driving privileges and drunk drivers: Most people convicted of Ooperating while intoxicated lose their driving privileges; as a condition of getting them back they must obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with any recommended treatment. Current law is intended to incentivize drunken drivers who need help to get that help by effectively holding their driving privileges hostage until they do get the help they need, but if HF2545 is enacted, these drunken drivers will get their driving privileges back regardless of whether they’ve received treatment — which means a lot of them won’t bother with treatment and won’t get the help they need — and that means more drunken drivers on Iowa’s highways.
There’s a lot of other laws that are designed to make Iowans safer that will be unenforceable under HF2545, but let’s leave it at this: If enacted as currently written, HF2545 will immediately make Iowa a much more dangerous state in which to live, for reasons that have nothing to do with COVID or vaccines. I assume that making Iowa a more dangerous place to live isn’t the intent of the bill, and now that I’ve pointed out the above issues to the bill manager he may amend HF2545, and if so, I’ll be happy to take a look at any such amendment — but in its current form, I am a "no" on HF2545.
State Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, represents District 98 in the Iowa House of Representatives. She is a ranking member of the House's Judiciary Committee.
