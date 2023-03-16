One area that should be receiving more attention during Iowa's legislative session is the impact of poverty on students in public schools.
The two maps using data from the Iowa Department of Education demonstrate the increase in students qualifying for free and reduced lunches from 2001 (left) to 2023. These are reported by school districts. Darker shades of blue indicate higher percentages of students qualifying for free and reduced lunch.
In 2001, 27% of students were eligible for Free/Reduced Price Lunch. Only six districts had more than 50% of students eligible for FRPL.
Of those six, Waterloo was the only urban district, the others were Keokuk, East Monona, Fox Valley, Wayne and Diagonal, which was the state high at 60.2% of students on FRPL.
In 2023, 42.3% of students are eligible for FRPL, which means at least 203,607 students come from low-income families. That number is likely understated as many districts offer free lunch building-wide and because some families do not apply for the assistance.
Of the 75 districts with more than half of their students on FRPL, only 12 are urban, leaving 63 rural.
Twenty-two districts have more than 60% of students eligible for FRPL. Districts above 70% include Clay Central-Everly, South Page, Waterloo, Postville and Des Moines, which was the state high of 77.2%.
Research shows that the classroom experience has many strong barriers when poverty is prevalent in a school. An article titled "Student Outcomes: Does More Money Really Matter?" published in Education Week on June 4, 2019 reports: "More money does, in fact, make a difference, they (researchers) say – provided that you spend enough, and in the right manner. They point to research in the past five years that provides examples of instances where politicians and taxpayers invested more money in teacher salaries, school construction, and schools with high populations of low-income students and saw students’ test scores jump.”
In Iowa, funding for at-risk programming is not aligned to poverty. Dropout Prevention funding is based on total enrollment, not the percentage of students at-risk. Although flexibility for the use of DoP funds has been expanded, DoP capacity is still limited to 2.5% of the total regular program district cost or up to 5% of regular program district cost based on historical practice.
There is a current bill in the Iowa legislature that moves every district up to 5% over time, which is an equity issue that should be resolved. However, this policy alone does not address alignment between the percentage of at-risk student population and funding.
I would encourage the Iowa legislature to address this issue by exploring a “poverty index” to be part of the state formula. I would envision this much like how we fund special education or second language services where a weighting factor would be added to each student identified as living in poverty. These additional resources would help even the playing field in every public-school classroom in Iowa, lowering the dropout rate, increasing the graduation rate, and better preparing every Iowa student for a successful career or post-secondary experience.
The review of the state funding formula normally occurs periodically outside of the legislative session and is currently scheduled for next year. Please contact State Senator Chris Cournoyer, House Representative Tom Determann, and House Representative Norlin Mommsen to support adding a poverty rating to the state aid foundation formula.
Gary DeLacy is superintendent of the Clinton School District.
