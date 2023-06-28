When scrolling through Facebook a few days ago, some of us in the Clinton Herald newsroom noticed the same announcement made by Information, Referral & Assistance Services.
It was a request for five items the local agency considers to among the top needs: peanut butter; hamburger; luggage or bags with wheels, for the homeless; dry pasta and soup.
That request also lines up with what volunteers have told us about the increase in the number of people relying on their local food pantries.
It's a need we address annually as the Christmas holiday season approaches, but one that easily falls off the radar when summer rolls around.
But as we've learned, the need continues.
So, we are asking readers to donate needed items to Information, Referral & Assistance Services, the Victory Center, the Gateway Area Community Center — and all the other food pantries at local churches and in our communities — not only during the holidays but all year through.
Donations to such organizations now and throughout the year truly show we care about our neighbors — which is one of the best presents we can give no matter the date on the calendar.
