I just watched another embarrassing TV commercial for a liberal Democrat. This time, it was for Christina Bohannan. In the ad she said women should be responsible for their health decisions, not politicians in Washington. She was referring to the recent Supreme Court decision concerning the earlier Roe vs. Wade decision of 1973.
The campaign ad proves she is either ignorant of the Constitution which our Congresspeople swear to uphold, or she is a liar. You see, the overturning of Roe vs. Wade actually protects women from Washington having a say in their health decisions. The ruling says our federal government has no rights to make the declaration the court did in the Roe vs. Wade decision.
Here is your lesson on the Constitution. Because our founding fathers wanted to protect citizens from having those in Washington usurp our authority, the Constitution was written for the purpose of limiting the power of the federal government.
The Constitution explicitly lists the powers Congress shall have. I will list them in brief form, but feel free to look them up and remember them. Congress may have the sole power of impeachment and trying said impeachment; to raise taxes and pay debts; to borrow money on the credit of the United States; to regulate Commerce; to establish an uniform Rule of Naturalization and Laws on Bankruptcies; to assess and collect taxes on imports, exports, and purchases; to pay debts and provide for the common defense and general well-being (but all taxes must be uniform throughout the United States); to coin money and decide punishment for counterfeiting it; to establish post offices and postal roads; to make sure authors and inventors have ownership of their property for a time; to create courts under the Supreme Court; to define and punish piracy; to declare war; to raise and support Armies (but Congress may not allocate money for this purpose for more than two years at a time); to make the Laws for the District of Columbia; and to make Laws for the Executive Branch to carry out its duty.
Where does it say the federal government can control abortion, or regulate marriage for that matter, or many of the other things Congress has done outside the parameters of the Constitution? Indeed, Amendment 10 of our Bill of Rights clearly states: The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.
So, Christina Bohannon and her ilk, listen up. In its recent decision, our Supreme Court only said that the federal government’s powers do not allow it to regulate abortion. It would take an amendment to give it that power. Whew! If they had that kind of power they might ignore the Geneva Convention of 1949’s medical rules which say people can turn down experimental medical treatments. Oh wait, they already have.
Monica Clarke, Clinton
