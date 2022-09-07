These are the best of times for Illinois’ corn and soybean farmers, as anyone driving along downstate highways can plainly see. With just weeks to go before the peak of our state’s harvest, productive fields stretch for miles.
Outside Illinois, however, it’s mostly a different story.
Heat, dryness, hail, wind, insect pests and disease have taken a toll in some critical growing areas — providing one more reason for a hungry world to bid up commodity prices.
The mostly favorable conditions in Illinois and the rest of the eastern Corn Belt won’t be enough to make up for stressed-out crops in western Corn Belt states such as Nebraska, South Dakota and western Iowa. Based on its latest crop tour across the region — where its scouts literally count the kernels on ears of corn and the pods on soybean plants — marketing firm Pro Farmer estimates that overall yields will be substantially less than the U.S. Agriculture Department forecast Aug. 12.
In a normal year, this disappointing outlook would hardly be a crisis. But thanks to Russian President Vladimir Putin, runaway inflation and the threat of food shortages in poorer countries around the world this year, every bean and kernel counts.
If you haven’t already, say a little prayer for optimal weather this fall. While it’s too late to expect a big increase in yields, it is possible for Mother Nature to do more damage at a time when everyone should be hoping for the best.
