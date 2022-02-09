The judgment against the Illinois State Board of Education for their abusive enforcement of Governor Pritzker’s tyrannical school masking order is a great victory for the students of Illinois.
Though class action was denied, the judge's decision is clear; further enforcement by any school of the mask mandate order means that school is enforcing a rule the judge has declared void. It is disappointing the Illinois Legislature has allowed the Governor’s reign of emergency power to remain unrestrained for nearly two years.
It is more unfortunate that our local school boards have yielded to the pressure of illegal threats to lose funding, which put the emotional well-being of Illinois students second to education. To quote the judgment: "This type of evil is exactly what the law was intended to constrain."
School boards have done this out of fear. In turn, our students have been threatened, punished, and taught to live in fear of authorities and in fear of a virus from which no scientific study has shown the masks they’re being required to wear are effective medical protection. The damage done to our students, communities, and nation from cowering to fear will leave lasting scars. It is time we admit this to ourselves and take steps to repent, heal, and once again live as a free people. We applaud Judge Grischow for standing for our children and upholding due process.
Kyle and Magen Folk
Sara and Eric Pessman
Jeremy and Marla Wiersema
Tony and Shannon Huizenga
