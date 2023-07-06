Improvement of our movement quality is especially important, particularly as we age.
Optimization of movement quality is accomplished by minimizing less-than-ideal muscle recruitment that leads to observable postural distortion and movement impairment.
Over the last several years, YWCA personal trainers have completed a course of study on corrective exercise. The role of a corrective exercise specialist is not to treat injuries after they have occurred but to reduce the likelihood of injury in a currently health client. However, corrective exercise strategies may also be applied post-injury after the client has received treatment and clearance from a healthcare provider to return to normal activity.
I am a YWCA Clinton corrective exercise specialist and became interested in corrective exercise after a life-changing event in March 2004. I was riding a bike preparing to participate in my first triathlon. After finishing a long bike ride, I approached an intersection where I had the right-of-way but the approaching truck from the right had to stop. The truck did stop but did not look to the left.
Later that day, I found myself in surgery that resulted in plates on both sides of my broken right ankle, my broken right kneecap was wired shut and a screw was placed in my broken right wrist.
I recovered well from that unfortunate event but dealing with the resulting movement impairments taught me that I needed to address these imbalances with corrective exercise if I wanted to continue to do all the physical activity that I continue to do at YWCA Clinton and elsewhere.
How does one address postural imbalances? First, have a postural assessment done by a corrective exercise specialist (CES). The CES will view your posture starting at the foot and ankle, moving up to the knees, up to the lumbo pelvic hip complex, advancing up to the shoulders, then lastly the head and neck.
Immediately, the CES may notice an issue such as toes turning out or knees caving in. The CES will identify muscles that may be overactive (working too hard and needing stretching, or muscles that are underactive (not working hard enough and need to be strengthened.) The CES will then provide a report of all the imbalances seen and develop a short program that an individual could do daily as a warmup for their normal workout program or as a standalone exercise program.
The program mentioned above contains the four pillars of the corrective exercise methodology:
• Inhibit (normally foam rolling),
• Lengthen (static stretching),
• Activate (strengthen),
• Integrate (incorporate the corrected movement into exercises that reinforce the new improved movement pattern).
There may be other postural imbalances not related to an accident either due to age or possibly a job that requires sitting looking at a computer for extended periods of time. Many people can relate to these last two circumstances. Corrective exercise is not a quick fix. Postural imbalances do not happen overnight but if one begins to address these imbalances, the chances for a more pain-free, active lifestyle will increase.
YWCA Clinton is currently offering a free postural assessment from now until July 31. Call 242-2110, Ext. 304, or email me at health@ywcaclinton.org. A postural assessment normally takes less than 30 minutes, and we will provide a short report of our findings. Everyone that is interested in improving their posture, movement quality and in doing so the quality of their life, is encouraged to contact me at YWCA Clinton. The price will increase to $20 on Aug. 1.
------
LuAnn Larson is a health and wellness manager, certified personal trainer and corrective exercise specialist.
