The year 2022 has not been kind to many financial markets. Commodity prices have risen sharply, but the same dynamics that have driven those moves have pushed stocks and bonds lower.
As a result, a typical balanced portfolio consisting of 60 percent stocks and 40 percent bonds is off to its worst start since 2008, not exactly the kind of company you want to be associated with.
Stocks tend to get all the headlines since they generally make the big moves in investors’ portfolios, but when the part of the portfolio that is put in place to help cushion the blow of a stock decline stops providing that protection, it should really get people’s attention.
I think it would surprise a lot of people to find out that we are currently in the middle of the worst bond market ever seen in the US. If we look at the Bloomberg Treasury Bond Index, the peak to trough drawdown since it peaked in the summer of 2020 has been nearly 9 percent. For some context, during that same period the worst drawdown for stocks as measured by the S&P 500 Index has only been 13 percent. This is the largest drawdown that the Treasury market has seen going back to the beginning of the series in the early 1970s.
As another sign of how poorly bonds are performing, the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index, which includes bonds beyond just Treasuries, such as investment-grade corporate bonds and mortgage bonds, is on track for its second annual decline in a row. This would be another first as that hasn’t happened since the index was created.
What is causing such turmoil in the bond market? In a word, inflation. Those who have heard me talk about investing for any length of time will probably be familiar with my teeter totter analogy. Bond interest rates and their prices are inversely linked in the same manner as a teeter totter. When rates go up, prices go down, and when rates go down, prices go up.
As we face the prospect of higher inflation from a variety of fronts, interest rates have risen as investors require a higher payment on the bond investments to accommodate the erosion of purchasing power that inflation causes. This increase in yields has driven bond prices down and that is what individuals are seeing in their investment accounts.
The reason that inflation is particularly bad for bonds, compared to other investments like stocks, is the fixed coupon. If you hold a bond to maturity, the most you can make for a return is the yield on the bond. If you bought a 2% bond and inflation is no running at 7%, you are going to get back less money in real terms when the bond matures. By comparison, stocks have the ability to increase earnings as the prices of goods and services go up in an attempt to keep pace with inflation. As an investment they stand more of a fighting chance to overcome the negative effects that inflation has, though it doesn’t always work out.
Some may be wondering how bond prices could be falling so much now, even more than the last time the US experienced significant inflation in the 1970s and early 1980s. The big difference between now and then is the starting spot. For the decade of the 1970s, the 10-year Treasury Note had a yield that averaged 7½ %. In comparison, the 10-year Treasury Note started this year with a yield of just 1½ %. This matters because that annual yield earned can offset losses incurred by rising rates. So, in the 1970s the cushion to absorb those losses was much larger; 1½ % is not much of a cushion.
By many metrics, higher inflation and rising bond yields are still expected to wane after the next year or two. Given the impact that this has for portfolios, investors will want to pay close attention to how things unfold as the Federal Reserve begins their tightening of monetary policy.
David M. Nelson is president and CEO of NelsonCorp Wealth Management.
Disclosure: Investing involves risk. Depending on the types of investments, there may be varying degrees of risk. Investors should be prepared to bear loss, including loss of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Indices mentioned are unmanaged and cannot be invested into directly. Examples are hypothetical and for illustrative purposes only.
Securities through Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. Cambridge and NelsonCorp not affiliated.
