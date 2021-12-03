Previously I have talked about the global supply chain issues the economy is facing and what has played into that dynamic. Since then, there has been a little improvement, mostly in the US, but I would like to dive deeper into the issues and talk about what must happen to see broad improvement.
While we have seen some of the supply chain bottlenecks potentially peak in the US, one of the big issues that is faced is that when it comes to manufactured goods, the bulk of the demand comes from the US while the bulk of the supply comes from Asia. China provides much of this supply and there are numerous factors working against their manufacturing capabilities.
The first big factor is their COVID response which still relies heavily on lockdowns. This puts strain on keeping supply chains operating by creating bottlenecks when facilities can’t operate.
The second major factor is the energy shortage China is facing. This has been caused by multiple factors including environmental issues with their coal mining operations, increased demand of from the industrial sector which tend to have very energy intensive operations, and rising energy prices along with market dislocations.
As previously discussed, this big imbalance between demand, largely driven by the US which is operating much closer to pre-pandemic levels, and supply, largely driven by China which is dealing with a variety of headwinds, has left us with a world full of bottlenecks and disruption.
So, what is the path out of this? There are no easy answers. As I mentioned, we have seen some signs of constraints easing in the US such as improving inventories. Companies have been working to improve logistics and, in some cases, looking to start vertically integrating parts of their supply chains to gain more control.
However, the long road to recovery will likely require massive spending on solutions to this problem. Companies know that they need more resilient supply chains. This shift will likely create a slew of risks and opportunities.
Companies are likely to consider moving manufacturing closer to the source of demand. For the US that could mean more manufacturing within our borders, but companies might also be looking to Mexico and Canada. We will also likely see more investment in automation solutions such as robotics and artificial intelligence applications.
We could see disruption in the supply chain logistics space. Traditional companies here could do well if they capture the increased demand, or they could cede ground as more and more companies look to internalize those functions.
These transitions won’t necessarily be smooth. To date, big companies have been able to retain their profit margins as they have strong pricing power. As more money is spent on supply chains we will see if consumer continues to be willing to pick up the tab.
We will likely continue to see trade tensions around the world as countries seek to remain competitive globally as well as provide for themselves locally.
Our most important role as investors is managing risk and understanding when there are major shifts to the status quo. We could certainly see this come to be one of those shifts in the years ahead.
David M. Nelson is president and CEO of NelsonCorp Wealth Management.
