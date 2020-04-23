It is a rare thing when prison inmates and residents of surrounding communities team up for a project to support the greater good.
But right now inmates of the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility and people in the Fort Dodge area who are good at sewing are showing the rest of Iowa and the nation just how well the two groups can work together. Their mission: producing protective cloth gowns to be worn by nursing home staff members during the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 90 inmates at the local prison work in the textile production shop for Iowa Prison Industries. Usually, they make blue jeans. But when the pandemic erupted, they switched to gowns. To ramp up production, Iowa Prison Industries looked beyond the razor-wire tipped fences of the prison for help.
A partnership between Iowa Prison Industries, the Department of Corrections and Iowa Central Community College quickly came together to expedite production of the gowns. However, one more element was needed: the people willing to sew.
Fort Dodge Mayor Matt Bemrich joined representatives of the college, Iowa Prison Industries and the Department of Corrections to call for volunteers.
That call was answered in a big way when more than 1,000 gown sewing kits were handed out to eager volunteers who arrived at the Iowa Central campus to get them.
With materials for 12 gowns in each kit, that meant the distribution will yield about 12,000 gowns. And that was just one day.
The completed gowns are to be returned to Iowa Central. They will get a thorough cleaning in the laundry at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Regional Medical Center. Then they will be handed off to the Iowa National Guard for distribution to nursing homes throughout the state.
Just how many thousands of gowns will be made remains to be seen. But one thing is clear. The inmates and the local residents, aided by the college, have made a powerful team. They have set an example for the entire country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.