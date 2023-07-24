Aug. 31 marks the annual International Overdose Awareness Day.
International Overdose Awareness Day was initiated in 2001 in St. Kilda, Melbourne. Since 2001, there have been many events held to raise awareness and remember those that have lost their lives to substance use disorder or poisoning. The aim of this day is to raise awareness of one of the world’s worst public health crises. One of the main reasons for the events, or vigils, is to gather individuals together to educate each other on stigma and the effects that it has on the community, society, families, friends and people in the recovery community.
Substance use affects numbers of people in this community. According to the CDC, more than 932,000 people have died since 1999 from a drug overdose in the United States. The overdose deaths have doubled over the last decade. Of course, not every overdose is fatal; however, the rate of nonfatal overdoses involving opioids (heroin, illicitly manufactured fentanyl, fentanyl analogs and prescription painkillers) have increased by 4% quarterly.
Individuals who experience an opioid overdose are able to be revived by Narcan, the opioid antagonist naloxone, that can reverse the effects of the opioid in the system. It is highly recommended that a person who experiences an overdose go to the hospital for follow-up care and monitoring. For more information on Narcan, please visit www.naloxoneiowa.org.
Iowa has an open prescription program encouraging anyone who feels they could be at risk of an overdose or in the presence of anyone that could be at risk of an overdose to carry the lifesaving medication.
The IOAD 2023 theme encompasses recognizing those people who go unseen. The “unseen” are individuals who are affected by overdose but may not be visible in the crisis itself. Those people could be the families, the friends, the professionals in healthcare, the behavioral health specialists, and the first responders who all assume the role of lifesavers. This community of individuals all play a major part in a person’s journey to recovery. The Overdose and Awareness Vigil is an event to bring them all back together to become a united front and give individuals strength.
Clinton will be holding its sixth annual Overdose and Addiction Awareness Vigil on Aug. 31 at the bandshell on the Clinton river front. This will be an evening of education and awareness with an opportunity to pay tribute to those lost to overdose and to those who are still struggling with a substance use disorder. The vigil gives the opportunity for people who are recovering from a substance use disorder to share their stories and strength.
If you would like to attend the Overdose and Addiction Awareness Vigil, please join us from 5-8:30 p.m. for access to local resources, music, education, testimonials and an understanding on how to stop the stigma and be your best human.
By reducing stigma (bias) across the community, it cannot only help individuals overcome their substance use disorder, but gain their own feeling of empowerment again. For more information about the Overdose and Addiction Awareness Vigil, please contact Kristin Huisenga at kristin@csaciowa.org or Christina Skiles at cskiles@asac.us.
For more information on Area Substance Abuse Council treatment and recovery program, please call 319-390-4611 or visit www.asac.us. If you or your agency are interested in substance specific trainings or trainings on how to reduce stigma toward individuals with substance use disorders, please contact prevention@asac.us and a prevention specialist will work to get you the education you need.
In addition, if you feel that you work in an industry such as healthcare or law enforcement/corrections and struggle with compassion fatigue (it is real), or have and/or know someone who has a preconceived notion or feeling towards people who may be battling a substance use disorder, please come listen to the stories of courage and perseverance.
Testimonials will be from 6–8 p.m. Knowledge and understanding are the keys to ending stigma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.