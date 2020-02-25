I am a senior citizen. My investment in schools is an investment in my home’s sale value. At the cost of a pizza or two a year, that’s a great bargain.
Good schools also result in other benefits to our community, such as more amenities, services, activities I use – all for giving up the cost of one or two pizzas!
With a “was good enough for me” attitude, I could eat another pizza, but that would not help move our community ahead. Many people moving to Pleasant Valley or Bettendorf or Eldridge aren’t moving for a river view or cheaper pizza.
I believe the population decline in Clinton from 2010 to 2018 was one of the largest in Iowa. If we don’t improve Clinton High School with a school bond now, when will we? After it’s too late?
Steve Haufe, Clinton
