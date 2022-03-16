As part of National Social Work Month recognition, we want to show our appreciation for the social workers who devote their careers to bettering the lives of others.
Social workers strive to build a stronger community for all people, and the Iowa Child Advocacy Board is a grateful partner in the collaborative work done alongside those who serve the vulnerable children and families in our child welfare system. Many social workers embody the values embraced throughout the profession’s history. Those values include service, social justice, dignity and worth of the person, importance of human relationships, integrity, and competence.
Social work professionals – the caseworkers, service providers, therapists, and child placing agencies – are the helpers and they provide assistance to someone in need. CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates)/FCRB (Foster Care Review Board) volunteers share the desire to help and invest their time in advocating for children who have experienced abuse and neglect, many of whom have been placed outside their homes. They review each child’s case, visit with those involved with the children, gather information, and provide their insights so that informed recommendations can be made to the juvenile court.
You don’t need to be a social worker to be a CASA/FCRB volunteer. You just need to have the drive to make a difference – just like our colleagues in the social work field. Virtual trainings are being held throughout the spring. For more information on how you can become involved, visit childadvocacy.iowa.gov
