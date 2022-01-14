Jan. 10 started the first week of the Iowa Legislative Assembly that is set to last 100 days. The first week involves organization of the session and features speeches by Governor Kim Reynolds, Chief Justice Suzy Christensen, Major General Ben Corell of the Iowa National Guard and other legislative leaders.
These speeches deliver a summary of the past year and lay out plans for the next year, giving us a good idea about goals of each caucus and branch of government. This week we also had introductory committee meetings and we will begin conducting sub-committees on bills that have already been filed in either the House or the Senate. In the Iowa Senate, I am proud that we will continue to conduct our sub-committees via Zoom and in person to allow more Iowans to participate in the process.
On the first day we heard a speech from Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver. He discussed many of the issues we have heard about over the last several months – lowering taxes, growing Iowa’s workforce and making Iowa one of the best states to live.
At Governor Kim Reynolds’ Condition of the State speech Tuesday, she talked about tax relief and workforce and many of the ways we can address these issues, like licensing reform, child care expansion, unemployment reform, and cutting tax rates to make Iowa more attractive and competitive with neighboring states.
The focal point of both speeches was tax relief and how after years of careful budgeting, the state budget has billions in reserves and surpluses, including a $1.2 billion surplus from last year, a projected $1 billion surplus from this year and almost $1 billion in our “rainy day” cash reserves account. The Governor proposed the elimination of taxes on retirement income, a flat tax of 4 percent (less than half of the current top Iowa income tax rate) and a $1,000 retention bonus for teachers, first responders and corrections officers. That plan is a recipe for growth, it rewards work and investment, and it makes Iowa more competitive with other states.
Data have long shown the states with low or no income tax grow more quickly than states with high, punitive tax rates. Iowa is in a position to significantly improve our rankings relative to other states. Iowa is competing with them not just for jobs and careers, but also for workers to fill those opportunities. Major, permanent income tax relief also helps address our workforce shortage by improving the tangible incentive to work. If Iowans keep more of what they earn, they will be more likely to accept the job offer, take the promotion, or develop their skills for the many job openings all across the economy.
Additionally, over the interim, I heard from constituents from my district on various issues regarding workforce shortages, tax reform that makes Iowa more competitive, expanding high-speed Internet access, continuing to improve access to mental health, keeping community safe, access to affordable childcare and housing, quality of life issues from water quality to recreation and helping students get the education and training they need to get the good paying jobs in our area. I also heard about issues like catalytic converter theft, the need to modernize the bottle bill to encourage more recycling, the need to address distracted driving with a hands-free bill to make roads safer for everyone, support for retirees living on a fixed income and maternal health that supports crisis pregnancies, healthy pregnancies and post-partum support that gives the children of Iowa the best start so they can reach their maximum potential.
I look forward to working on these issues during the 2022 session and keeping you updated as our work progresses. Please feel free to contact me via email at chris.cournoyer@legis.iowa.gov or (563) 289-7335.
Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, represents District 49 in the Iowa Senate.
