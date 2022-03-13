Governor Reynolds was been given the honor of responding to President Biden’s State of the Union address. Governor Reynolds’ leadership has been exemplary in reducing the quality of life for ordinary Iowans.
Thanks to Governor Reynolds support of Iowa’s 10,000 Confined Animal Feeding Lots with their 68 billion pounds of manure produced annually, 95% of Iowa’s rivers and streams are polluted. The Raccoon River is among the most polluted in the nation and is a major source of drinking water for Des Moines. At times Iowa’s state parks need to close for periods of time. Carbon capture pipelines have no need to haggle with Iowa farmers thanks to eminent domain regulations supported by the legislature.
Last fall, Governor Reynolds returned $95 million in federal funding for COVID testing in the schools. She sought penalties for school districts who mandated masks while completely ignoring students with immunocompromised issues. These students were forced to participate in remote learning experiences, which is a violation of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
Iowa teachers are forbidden to teach curriculum from the 1619 project which is accurately researched by Iowa native and African-American Nikole Hannah-Jones. American author James Baldwin noted that “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”
It seems that Governor Reynolds is doing everything she can to keep Iowa stagnant, whether its refusing to address the air/water pollution caused by the CAFO’s, allowing public workers to collectively bargain, or encouraging thoughtful discussion in our classrooms regarding uncomfortable facts of American history.
Looking forward to ending your exemplary leadership in Iowa in November 2022!
Linda Boardsen,
Clinton
