When a restaurant’s cooks, servers and delivery drivers must quarantine because of COVID-19, the business has little choice but to close. The same goes for schools, banks, hair salons and other establishments that are abruptly and temporarily closing.
But nursing homes cannot just hang a sign on the door and close when staff are sick or need to isolate. Their patrons are living there. Staff need to provide around-the-clock care.
Iowa nursing homes are in serious trouble.
As of last Tuesday, the state was reporting 144 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities. Iowa defines an outbreak as three or more residents or staff testing positive. Nearly half of the Iowans who have died from the disease were nursing home residents.
The COVID-19 fire is raging in long-term care facilities. This is a crisis.
Gov. Kim Reynolds should call on the Iowa National Guard to provide assistance.
“We are in a war here,” said John Hale, a consultant and advocate for Iowa seniors who supports the idea of asking troops to help. He is understandably frustrated with state staffing guidelines for long-term care facilities that allow staff who test positive to continue working.
This “plays Russian roulette with residents,” Hale said.
The state’s guidelines, which includes suggestions to share staff and create work groups, assume there are enough workers to share, trade, relocate or call in. There are not. There are also not new job applicants banging down the door to work at COVID-19 hot spots.
Iowa already had a shortage of caregivers, and now the situation has gone from bad to worse.
It makes sense to utilize the National Guard.
During this pandemic, governors across the country have called on troops for everything from transporting supplies to helping with call centers to building medical field hospitals.
In nursing homes, troops could perform important tasks such as ensuring protective equipment is used properly and delivering meals to residents. They could help facilitate teleconferencing or outdoor, distanced visits between residents and loved ones, which is desperately needed. ...
Des Moines Register
